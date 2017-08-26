This is the play when Chiefs’ Spencer Ware suffered a knee injury

There wasn’t a lot to like about the Chiefs’ 26-13 preseason loss at Seattle on Friday.
Particularly distressing for Chiefs fans was the injury to running back Spencer Ware, who left the field on a cart. Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters that Ware had a sprained knee and he would have a MRI on Saturday.
As the play unfolded, it didn’t seem like Ware was injured. But it appears that when Ware hit Seattle’s Terence Garvin something happened.
Here is the video of the play from Dov Kleiman:
And #Chiefs Spencer Ware injury&carted off the field @guga31bb pic.twitter.com/Y0idtK9YGf— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 26, 2017
Here is another look at the play:
@ProFootballDoc Spencer Ware video. Just watch first angle, it's when he pushes off/cuts, right knee. Bent slight in. 2nd angle doesn't show pic.twitter.com/dN4tBWmm8x— Tyler Riordan (@MrSportsTake) August 26, 2017
