More Videos

KC venues, festivals weather a summer of storms 0:44

KC venues, festivals weather a summer of storms

Pause
Confederate memorial on Ward Parkway removed Friday 1:23

Confederate memorial on Ward Parkway removed Friday

Chris Jones on his sack of Russell Wilson 0:32

Chris Jones on his sack of Russell Wilson

Royals manager Ned Yost discusses Danny Duffy's elbow 1:23

Royals manager Ned Yost discusses Danny Duffy's elbow

Trump rallies base in Arizona 2:53

Trump rallies base in Arizona

Andy Reid on Kareem Hunt's play after injury to Spencer Ware 0:48

Andy Reid on Kareem Hunt's play after injury to Spencer Ware

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: 'Our quarterback room is as good as they get' 0:49

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: 'Our quarterback room is as good as they get'

Patrick Mahomes on loss to Seattle: 'Too many miscues in every aspect, especially me' 1:48

Patrick Mahomes on loss to Seattle: 'Too many miscues in every aspect, especially me'

Voter suppression is partisan politics, Jason Kander says 1:58

Voter suppression is partisan politics, Jason Kander says

Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas on his kickoff return 0:21

Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas on his kickoff return

  • Andy Reid talks about injury to Spencer Ware

    Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gives injury update on Spencer Ware after Ware was injured in preseason game at Seattle against Seahawks on Aug. 25, 2017.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gives injury update on Spencer Ware after Ware was injured in preseason game at Seattle against Seahawks on Aug. 25, 2017. Vahe Gregorian The Kansas City Star
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gives injury update on Spencer Ware after Ware was injured in preseason game at Seattle against Seahawks on Aug. 25, 2017. Vahe Gregorian The Kansas City Star
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

This is the play when Chiefs’ Spencer Ware suffered a knee injury

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

August 26, 2017 10:46 AM

There wasn’t a lot to like about the Chiefs’ 26-13 preseason loss at Seattle on Friday.

Particularly distressing for Chiefs fans was the injury to running back Spencer Ware, who left the field on a cart. Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters that Ware had a sprained knee and he would have a MRI on Saturday.

As the play unfolded, it didn’t seem like Ware was injured. But it appears that when Ware hit Seattle’s Terence Garvin something happened.

Here is the video of the play from Dov Kleiman:

Here is another look at the play:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game

View More Video