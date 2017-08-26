This is the play when Chiefs’ Spencer Ware suffered a knee injury

More Videos 0:44 KC venues, festivals weather a summer of storms Pause 1:23 Confederate memorial on Ward Parkway removed Friday 0:32 Chris Jones on his sack of Russell Wilson 1:23 Royals manager Ned Yost discusses Danny Duffy's elbow 2:53 Trump rallies base in Arizona 0:48 Andy Reid on Kareem Hunt's play after injury to Spencer Ware 0:49 Chiefs' Travis Kelce: 'Our quarterback room is as good as they get' 1:48 Patrick Mahomes on loss to Seattle: 'Too many miscues in every aspect, especially me' 1:58 Voter suppression is partisan politics, Jason Kander says 0:21 Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas on his kickoff return Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Andy Reid talks about injury to Spencer Ware Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gives injury update on Spencer Ware after Ware was injured in preseason game at Seattle against Seahawks on Aug. 25, 2017. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gives injury update on Spencer Ware after Ware was injured in preseason game at Seattle against Seahawks on Aug. 25, 2017. Vahe Gregorian The Kansas City Star

