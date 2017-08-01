Royals giving gifts to toddler who fist-bumped passengers on plane at KCI

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:57 Fist-bumping toddler is getting some Royals swag Pause 0:57 Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar 2:08 Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 1:36 Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners 2:11 Royals' Mike Moustakas on being selected for the All-Star Game Final Vote 1:04 Watch fireworks with Royals catcher Salvador Perez 0:16 Royals' Eric Hosmer trolls Rays' Chris Archer 0:46 Mizzou AD Jim Sterk wants to restart the Border War 1:06 Faith Hill booed in St. Louis for mentioning NFL Draft 3:39 Kauffman Stadium renovations and additions for 2017 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Two-year-old Guy Jakubowicz used a fist bump greeted passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight from Kansas City, and the video went viral. The Royals saw the video and are sending Guy a Royals cap and other gifts. Courtesy of Alya Jakubowicz Alya Jakubowicz

Two-year-old Guy Jakubowicz used a fist bump greeted passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight from Kansas City, and the video went viral. The Royals saw the video and are sending Guy a Royals cap and other gifts. Courtesy of Alya Jakubowicz Alya Jakubowicz