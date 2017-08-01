Royals giving gifts to toddler who fist-bumped passengers on plane at KCI

Like so many other people, Royals vice president of publicity Toby Cook’s heart melted when he saw the video of 2-year-old Guy Jakubowicz fist-bumping passengers on a plane at Kansas City International airport.
The video has gone viral, but not everyone knows that the plane was at KCI. They simply know it was adorable.
“It was just cute,” Cook said. “Our marketing guy saw it and said it was cute and we need to get this little guy a hat.”
Guy Jakubowicz is wearing a blue cap in the video, so the Royals contacted his mom, Alya Jakubowicz, and are sending a Blue Crew kit to the family, which lives in North Carolina. That includes a Royals cap, eye black and ear buds.
Alya Jakubowicz, who grew up in Overland Park until she went to college, said her 2-year-old son makes it a practice of greeting people on airplanes. That was the case a few weeks back when they were headed to Raleigh, N.C.
“I encourage my kids when we board planes to greet people as we do the family boarding as an insurance policy in case there is a meltdown in the middle of the flight,” Jakubowicz said with a small chuckle. “I figure that people will like us more and maybe not judge us as much.
“So he’s gotten used to greeting people as we board. He has a signature move which is his fist-bump, which is just how he chooses to greet everyone. He does it every time, so I decided to videotape it so I could share it with my husband.”
Instead, it was shared with the nation.
“It’s really all exciting,” she said. “It’s beautiful that my 2-year-old son has been able to spread so much joy. My husband and I are so proud and happy.”
Jakubowicz’s mother still lives in Overland Park, and she took in a Royals game during her visit. She was at Kauffman Stadium on July 18. Days later, she shot the video on the plane at KCI.
“My mom has actually had season tickets since I can remember,” Jakubowicz said. “It’s three rows back from the third-base dugout.”
She added with a laugh: “They weren’t as popular when I was growing up as they are now.”
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
