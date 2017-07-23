With help of visual aids, Salt Lake coach rips officials after tie with Sporting

Book it: Real Salt Lake coach Mike Petke is going to be fined. Heck, he may even get a phone call from MLS commissioner Don Garber.
Petke was ejected from Salt Lake’s 1-1 tie with Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night. After the game, Petke was still fuming, but knowing he would be discussing the officials, took the time to find some photos and make a bunch of copies.
Unfortunately, Petke had a bad experience with the copier, too.
Seriously.
Real played Saturday’s game without Kyle Beckerman after he was shown a red card after knocking a Portland player off the ball in an earlier game.
Petke was not happy with the Beckerman decision by an independent panel, which last week denied Salt Lake’s appeal. Petke then produced a stack of papers that all had a photo of Sporting’s Ilie Sanchez with his hand on the neck of a Philadelphia player during a game on July 6.
They were for reporters. “Here you go, Trey, hand ’em out,” Petke said to media relations head Trey Fitz-Gerald.
Sanchez was fined for that incident but there was no suspension, and that infuriated Petke.
Next came another stack of papers with a photo from Saturday’s game that Petke said showed a Sporting player putting a Salt Lake player in a headlock.
“In a freakin’ headlock and nothing is called,” Petke said.
These pictures were also distributed to reporters.
“I have two more (photos) that the freakin’ printer didn’t work, so I couldn’t print it up,” Petke said.
Man, talk about a frustrating night.
Real Salt Lake shared the video of Petke’s postgame comments:
July 23, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
