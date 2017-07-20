Former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appeared via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev. on Thursday. He was granted parole and is scheduled to be released in October.
Former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appeared via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev. on Thursday. He was granted parole and is scheduled to be released in October. The Associated Press
Former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appeared via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev. on Thursday. He was granted parole and is scheduled to be released in October. The Associated Press
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

July 20, 2017 12:28 PM

Official in a Chiefs tie at O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing went to college in Missouri

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

The O.J. Simpson parole hearing was must-see television for many people, and those who tuned in on Thursdasy saw something striking.

One of the men on the parole board, which ended up granting Simpson’s parole, was wearing a Chiefs tie.

The man’s name is Adam Endel. According to the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners, Endel is a Central Missouri graduate who has been on the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners since 2009.

The Chiefs were impressed.

From the Associated Press: Simpson, 70, received a 33-year sentence in 2008 for an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room. He was asking Nevada parole officials to release him in October, when he will have served the minimum nine years.

Endel and the other three members of the board agreed to his request.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar 0:57

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar
Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card
Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners 1:36

Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners

View More Video

Sports Videos