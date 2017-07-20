Official in a Chiefs tie at O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing went to college in Missouri

The O.J. Simpson parole hearing was must-see television for many people, and those who tuned in on Thursdasy saw something striking.
One of the men on the parole board, which ended up granting Simpson’s parole, was wearing a Chiefs tie.
This parole board dude trolling O.J in his Kansas City Chiefs tie. pic.twitter.com/54yNQooGSP— Sarah Colonna (@sarahcolonna) July 20, 2017
Good or bad news for OJ?: One of the parole people is a fan of Buffalo Bills' AFL rival Chiefs pic.twitter.com/qZXSq9fRk1— Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) July 20, 2017
The man’s name is Adam Endel. According to the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners, Endel is a Central Missouri graduate who has been on the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners since 2009.
The Chiefs were impressed.
From the Associated Press: Simpson, 70, received a 33-year sentence in 2008 for an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room. He was asking Nevada parole officials to release him in October, when he will have served the minimum nine years.
Endel and the other three members of the board agreed to his request.
