On Royals’ ‘Game of Thrones’ night, Rex Hudler comes up with a doozy

Did you know that if you have Alexa device in your home, you can ask it to quote Fox Sports Kansas City broadcaster Rex Hudler?
Well, here’s a new one for Alexa: “I’m not a big Star Wars fan.”
Yeah, he proved that on Wednesday, which was “Game of Thrones” night at Kauffman Stadium. The Season 7 premier of “Game of Thrones” had record ratings on Sunday, but I confess I’ve never seen an episode.
However, I have heard of the show. Hudler apparently hasn’t, because when his broadcast partner Ryan Lefebvre mentioned “Game of Thrones” during Wednesday’s broadcast, it led to a humorous moment.
Hudler thought it was a “Star Wars” movie, which led to a pregnant pause from Lefebvre. Obviously, this is not a big deal, but it made for a funny exchange and fans had a good laugh about it.
Lefebvre: "It's Game of Thrones night at The K"— Adam Kelley (@adamkkelley) July 20, 2017
Hud: "Is that a Star Wars Movie?"
Lefebvre *silence*
Hud: "I'm not a big Star Wars fan"
@RexHudler When we are losing you are the ONLY thing that saves the game for me. You would not like Game of Thrones.— Mary Anne Royal (@MaineMary3) July 20, 2017
@RexHudler1 asking if #GameOfThrones is a #StarWars movie is my new favorite response to #GoT obsessed ppl. Go @Royals— Libby Bretthauer (@LibbyBretthauer) July 20, 2017
I'm a few minutes behind, but Rex Hudler calling Game Of Thrones a Star Wars movie is my favorite moment of season.— Jarred Jennings (@jarredjennings) July 20, 2017
Rex things Game of Thrones is a Star Wars movie. Everyone knows it's Star Trek— Brad Raaum (@bcraaum) July 20, 2017
@RexHudler1 Game of Thrones is not a Star Wars Movie #SMH #GoRoyals— Scott Austin (@scottyaustin34) July 20, 2017
Rex Hudler thinks Game of Thrones is a part of Star Wars #hudism pic.twitter.com/54fR0Lr7dw— Aaron Broeckelman (@ErinBroeckelman) July 20, 2017
Yes Hud, Star Wars episode 8: The Game of Thrones. Haha. Oh Hud. #Royals— R. Shaffer (@RoyalBlu73) July 20, 2017
wait, game of thrones isn't star wars ?— lakyn mackley (@lakynalison) July 20, 2017
Ryan said it was Game of Thrones night at the K and Hudler comes back with yeah I've never been a big Star Wars fan— Kevin Luke (@KLuke_witness) July 20, 2017
Hudler thought Game of Thrones was a Star Wars movie— Quentin James (@quenjames) July 20, 2017
Later in the game, Hudler and Lefebvre shared a laugh about it:
It doesn't sound like Hud caught the latest GoT episode... pic.twitter.com/dxkWQ0T9AP— FOX Sports KC (@FSKansasCity) July 20, 2017
It’s possible that Hudler knows something we don’t. How does “Star Wars Episode IX: Game of Thrones,” strike you?
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments