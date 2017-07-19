Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in “Game of Thrones.”
Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

July 19, 2017 8:20 PM

On Royals’ ‘Game of Thrones’ night, Rex Hudler comes up with a doozy

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

Did you know that if you have Alexa device in your home, you can ask it to quote Fox Sports Kansas City broadcaster Rex Hudler?

Well, here’s a new one for Alexa: “I’m not a big Star Wars fan.”

Yeah, he proved that on Wednesday, which was “Game of Thrones” night at Kauffman Stadium. The Season 7 premier of “Game of Thrones” had record ratings on Sunday, but I confess I’ve never seen an episode.

However, I have heard of the show. Hudler apparently hasn’t, because when his broadcast partner Ryan Lefebvre mentioned “Game of Thrones” during Wednesday’s broadcast, it led to a humorous moment.

Hudler thought it was a “Star Wars” movie, which led to a pregnant pause from Lefebvre. Obviously, this is not a big deal, but it made for a funny exchange and fans had a good laugh about it.

Later in the game, Hudler and Lefebvre shared a laugh about it:

It’s possible that Hudler knows something we don’t. How does “Star Wars Episode IX: Game of Thrones,” strike you?

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

