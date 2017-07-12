Chiefs’ Cairo Santos took practice kicks at Daytona Speedway

No matter how well the Chiefs’ season goes this fall, kicker Cairo Santos won’t be spending time in a stadium bigger than the one he was in Tuesday.
Santos and Chiefs long snapper James Winchester took part in a workout at Daytona International Speedway, which seats 101,500.
The Chiefs players were joined by other NFL kickers, punters and return men who were taking part in the “One On One Kicking” camp at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla.
“Last year we got to tour around (the track) and then we thought about how cool it would to kick in the infield,” Santos said in a video provided by the Speedway. “They just made it happen. ... It’s just a really cool experience.”
Training in the home of one of the most famous race tracks in the country reminded Santos of when the Chiefs played the Detroit Lions in England in 2015.
“This is an iconic track for NASCAR, and I got a chance to play in Wembley a couple of years ago and that’s kind like the same feeling I get — just walking inside of a temple,” Santos said.
The other kickers who were on the field at Daytona were the Steelers’ Chris Boswell and the Eagles’ Caleb Sturgis, along with Bills punter Austin Rehkow. Falcons safety Ricardo Allen and former NFL star Eric Metcalf took part in returns.
You can see some of the campers working out in this video from the Daytona Beach News Journal, and it also includes Santos practicing a kick:
