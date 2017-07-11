Kansas City Royals Mike Moustakas recalled the good times with his mother during an interview in September 2015. Connie Moustakas died of cancer earlier in 2015. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star
July 11, 2017 9:23 PM

Mike Moustakas had a sweet tribute to his mom during the All-Star Game

By Pete Grathoff

That was a really, really sweet moment in sixth inning of the All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Miami.

After the American League batted in the top of the frame, there was a break in the action as people took time to honor friends and family who have battled or are fighting cancer in the “Stand Up To Cancer” moment.

On his sign, Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas’ wrote his mother’s name.

Connie Moustakas died on Aug. 9, 2015 after a two-year battle. Few outside of the Royals organization knew she was sick as her son kept the matter private while he mostly continued to play (he took two short family-leave absences).

So, this was neat to see on Tuesday night as Mike Moustakas was taking part in his second All-Star Game:

 

Royals fans took note of Moustakas’ gesture:

Another cool part of the ceremony: the umpires paid tribute to Steve Palermo, who died in May.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

