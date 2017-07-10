Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas talked to reporters during a news conference before the Home Run Derby on Monday in Miami.
For Pete&#39;s Sake

July 10, 2017 8:32 PM

Was Mike Moustakas robbed of time in Home Run Derby?

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas fell one swing shy of tying Miguel Sanó in the Home Run Derby in Miami.

But was Moustakas robbed of that extra chance by the timekeeper? It seemed like it.

Moose called for a timeout after taking a swing with 1 minute, 38 seconds left in his segment of the Derby, but the clock continued to run. The clock ran even after the ball landed in the stands with 1:34 left in Moustakas’ time.

 

This clock issue did not go unnoticed by some fans, although there were many interpretations of how much time Moustakas lost.

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar

Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas could face off against sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge in the Home Run Derby.

Sam Mellinger The Kansas City Star

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar

