Was Mike Moustakas robbed of time in Home Run Derby?

Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas fell one swing shy of tying Miguel Sanó in the Home Run Derby in Miami.
But was Moustakas robbed of that extra chance by the timekeeper? It seemed like it.
Moose called for a timeout after taking a swing with 1 minute, 38 seconds left in his segment of the Derby, but the clock continued to run. The clock ran even after the ball landed in the stands with 1:34 left in Moustakas’ time.
This clock issue did not go unnoticed by some fans, although there were many interpretations of how much time Moustakas lost.
They just gave Blackmon the timeout as soon as he called it. Moose's ball landed and two or three more seconds ticked off.— Walt Steimel (@waltsteimel) July 11, 2017
Moose got cheated. They let 7 seconds run off the clock after he called timeout.— Clint Razor (@strofaninKC) July 11, 2017
Moose also lost 5 seconds from the time he called timeout to the time the clock stopped #MLB— Joe Mike Favoroso (@Favoroso10) July 11, 2017
Didn't anyone notice the extra 8 seconds that went off clock after #moose called timeout?— Sean Schickedanz (@Schick38) July 11, 2017
