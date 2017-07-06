Screenshot of Nelson-Atkins Museum tweet
Screenshot of Nelson-Atkins Museum tweet
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

July 06, 2017 11:39 AM

Who’s tweeting #VoteMoose? The Chiefs, Sporting KC, the police and a whole lot of fans

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

Within an hour, the hashtag #VoteMoose was trending nationally. Not in the Kansas City, but across the country.

Fans using that hashtag on Twitter from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday were casting a vote for Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas in the Final Vote competition to determine the last roster spot for the American League team in the All-Star Game.

It didn’t take long for #VoteMoose to dominate the timelines of many people.

Moustakas was leading on Wednesday afternoon in the Final Vote, and there was a big push to get people to vote on Twitter. This came from other sports teams, athletes, Kansas City museums and the police. Take a look:

Naturally, Royals fans also made sure to vote. And rather than just use that #VoteMoose hashtag, some people got very creative.

Here are just some of those tweets:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners

Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners 1:36

Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners
Royals' Mike Moustakas on being selected for the All-Star Game Final Vote 2:11

Royals' Mike Moustakas on being selected for the All-Star Game Final Vote
Watch fireworks with Royals catcher Salvador Perez 1:04

Watch fireworks with Royals catcher Salvador Perez

View More Video

Sports Videos