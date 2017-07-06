Who’s tweeting #VoteMoose? The Chiefs, Sporting KC, the police and a whole lot of fans

Within an hour, the hashtag #VoteMoose was trending nationally. Not in the Kansas City, but across the country.
Fans using that hashtag on Twitter from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday were casting a vote for Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas in the Final Vote competition to determine the last roster spot for the American League team in the All-Star Game.
It didn’t take long for #VoteMoose to dominate the timelines of many people.
Moustakas was leading on Wednesday afternoon in the Final Vote, and there was a big push to get people to vote on Twitter. This came from other sports teams, athletes, Kansas City museums and the police. Take a look:
#VoteMoose pic.twitter.com/0aWQs9Mdp7— Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) July 6, 2017
Our Mus wants you to #VoteMoose.— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) July 6, 2017
Every RT puts @Royals @Mooose_8 one step closer to the #ASG! pic.twitter.com/ixHcKeRYj4
Let's help get #Royals @Mooose_8 to the #ASG! Each #VoteMoose tweet & RT count as votes until 3pm CT today. https://t.co/FKgukdihXD pic.twitter.com/HNKm55fzso— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 6, 2017
We protect. We serve. We #VoteMoose. pic.twitter.com/l3krNkguwK— Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) July 6, 2017
.@kcpolice do you need backup? We could also #VoteMoose https://t.co/8dMs8c8bUI— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) July 6, 2017
All of #KC wants #Royals @Mooose_8 to go to the #ASG! Each #VoteMoose tweet & RT count as votes until 3pm CT today. https://t.co/Mb8uCotvKJ pic.twitter.com/5IvDMPHfHk— Nelson-Atkins Museum (@nelson_atkins) July 6, 2017
Come on KC, lets get @Mooose_8 into the All-Star Game! #VoteMoose #RaisedRoyal @Royals— Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) July 6, 2017
Let's do this, Kansas City! Use #VoteMoose in tweets all day until 3pm to get Moose to the All Star game! Go @Royals! pic.twitter.com/4tOnhman3F— Kansas City, MO (@KCMO) July 6, 2017
So if you're on #Twitter right now...go ahead...you know you want too #VoteMoose #fox4kc— Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) July 6, 2017
.@Royals fans: RT to get @Mooose_8 to the #ASG! Each #VoteMoose tweet and RT count as votes until 3pm CT today! https://t.co/Of89MQaCtR pic.twitter.com/VBky6RQ01W— Boulevard Brewing Co (@Boulevard_Beer) July 6, 2017
RT to get #Royals @Mooose_8 to the #ASG! Each #VoteMoose tweet and RT count as votes until 3pm CT today! https://t.co/gvo1e9ulpY pic.twitter.com/8uSakJlbe9— Charlie Hustle (@CharlieHustleCo) July 6, 2017
Naturally, Royals fans also made sure to vote. And rather than just use that #VoteMoose hashtag, some people got very creative.
Here are just some of those tweets:
Before you vote for Pedro, #VoteMoose pic.twitter.com/VrIUzq6OPX— Ben Hillmon (@BenHillmon) July 6, 2017
Reminder: you can't #VoteMoose from a landline pic.twitter.com/Z843FW8eIe— Ross Martin (@PCBearcat) July 6, 2017
How it feels when you don't #VoteMoose pic.twitter.com/OYgPfPdvbV— Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) July 6, 2017
Because this should be worth a few votes. #VoteMoose pic.twitter.com/7MGK4FAki0— Royals Nation (@RoyalsNation) July 6, 2017
Buster wants you to #VoteMoose pic.twitter.com/A934VQ1KzS— CupcakesVotesMoose (@cupcakesarenice) July 6, 2017
So do Joakim and Britta! #VoteMoose pic.twitter.com/DKdewo0yQs— Wes says #VoteMoose (@taxmanwesman) July 6, 2017
Someone: "I'm not gonna #VoteMoose"— Noreen Shoop (@noreen_shoop) July 6, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/6OjeS0S7jX
#VoteMoose pic.twitter.com/cWHBczzSpB— Boys In Blue 162 (@162_blue) July 6, 2017
Guess who they are voting for????? #votemoose pic.twitter.com/8xwES5KafH— Jen Doscher (@JenDosh) July 6, 2017
It's time to #VoteMoose! All retweets will be entered into a random drawing for this bottle of @Boulevard_Beer Requiem for a Pancake! pic.twitter.com/UdUxaWTQC5— Jeremy Danner (@Jeremy_Danner) July 6, 2017
Live look at me voting for Moose #VoteMoose pic.twitter.com/xfVL3Dx0ZT— Moosegolor (@MagolorMudkip) July 5, 2017
#VoteMoose pic.twitter.com/UOLTdORhQD— Drew Galloway (@ksudrew98) July 6, 2017
#votemoose pic.twitter.com/5HDAQWDaCQ— Brian Cole (@BPCPhD) July 6, 2017
I forgot the picture. #VoteMoose pic.twitter.com/S9GuQL4AmT— Chris Till (@ChrisTill1985) July 6, 2017
If you RT and #VoteMoose you get 10 cool points pic.twitter.com/Mn5LVJt5QR— Brad #VoteMoose (@bcraaum) July 6, 2017
For the best @Royals 3rd basemen since the #TeahenEra #VoteMoose— Mark Teahen (@MarkTeahen) July 6, 2017
"see that over there, kid? It's a #VoteMoose ." -Mike Moustakas, 2011 pic.twitter.com/w8CKs6rliZ— Minda Haas Kuhlmann (@minda33) July 6, 2017
#VoteMoose pic.twitter.com/xewPmddgya— Dane Hundley (@DaneHundley) July 6, 2017
Don't let @GeorgeHBrett find out you didn't #VoteMoose pic.twitter.com/5FnjUezbcq— Ross Martin (@PCBearcat) July 6, 2017
#VoteMoose pic.twitter.com/yIxJlt9s3U— Trevor Lininger (@RockChalkTL1993) July 6, 2017
