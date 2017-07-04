Seattle’s Danny Valencia was angry with Joakim Soria after Monday’s game

There weren’t fireworks at the end of the Royals’ 3-1 win at Seattle on Monday, but one player was seeing red.
Mariners first baseman Danny Valencia.
Royals relief pitcher Joakim Soria struck out Valencia to end the game, and Valencia voiced his displeasure that Soria quick-pitched him. As he walked to the dugout, Valencia said something to Soria, who put his arms up and said something back.
Catcher Salvador Perez also voiced his opinion and took a few steps toward Valencia as he tried to determine what the problem might be.
The home-plate umpire intervened and it appeared that Mariners outfielder Jarrod Dyson, the former Royal, stepped in to play peace-maker. Seattle manager Scott Servais also came out to make sure things didn’t escalate.
A Mariners fan shared this video after the game of the final out:
@dannyvalencia19 yell at pitcher for strike him out? Cmon Deal w it, next time don't swing on that bad throw! pic.twitter.com/Gvc544U8DR— The Swelmet Guy (@nVIDIASLiRig) July 4, 2017
It’s a good thing that cooler heads prevailed. You can see a longer look at the final out and the discussion on the field here.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments