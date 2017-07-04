This photo is from Sunday’s game between the Mariners and Angels and Seattle’s Danny Valencia was unhappy about being called out on strikes.
This photo is from Sunday’s game between the Mariners and Angels and Seattle’s Danny Valencia was unhappy about being called out on strikes. Chris Carlson The Associated Press
For Pete&#39;s Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

July 04, 2017 10:07 AM

Seattle’s Danny Valencia was angry with Joakim Soria after Monday’s game

By Pete Grathoff

There weren’t fireworks at the end of the Royals’ 3-1 win at Seattle on Monday, but one player was seeing red.

Mariners first baseman Danny Valencia.

Royals relief pitcher Joakim Soria struck out Valencia to end the game, and Valencia voiced his displeasure that Soria quick-pitched him. As he walked to the dugout, Valencia said something to Soria, who put his arms up and said something back.

Catcher Salvador Perez also voiced his opinion and took a few steps toward Valencia as he tried to determine what the problem might be.

The home-plate umpire intervened and it appeared that Mariners outfielder Jarrod Dyson, the former Royal, stepped in to play peace-maker. Seattle manager Scott Servais also came out to make sure things didn’t escalate.

A Mariners fan shared this video after the game of the final out:

It’s a good thing that cooler heads prevailed. You can see a longer look at the final out and the discussion on the field here.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

