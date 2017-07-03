Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson picked a romantic spot to pop the question

Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson has vowed to be ready for the start of training camp as he works his way back from a torn Achilles.
Johnson showed he can go down on one knee in an Instagram photo he shared over the weekend. Judging by the picture, it means he eventually will be giving another type of vow.
Yep, Johnson proposed to his girlfriend. Judging by the photo, she was surprised when he asked if she’d marry him while the couple was on a boat. She apparently said yes.
“Happy B Day to my beautiful brand new fiancé!!! Love you Baby Girl,” Johnson wrote.
