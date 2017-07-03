Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson smiled during a question about his Achilles heel rehabilitation in his news conference at the Arrowhead Stadium practice facility on the first day of voluntary offseason workouts for the 2017-18 NFL season.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson smiled during a question about his Achilles heel rehabilitation in his news conference at the Arrowhead Stadium practice facility on the first day of voluntary offseason workouts for the 2017-18 NFL season.
July 03, 2017 9:11 AM

Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson picked a romantic spot to pop the question

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson has vowed to be ready for the start of training camp as he works his way back from a torn Achilles.

Johnson showed he can go down on one knee in an Instagram photo he shared over the weekend. Judging by the picture, it means he eventually will be giving another type of vow.

Yep, Johnson proposed to his girlfriend. Judging by the photo, she was surprised when he asked if she’d marry him while the couple was on a boat. She apparently said yes.

“Happy B Day to my beautiful brand new fiancé!!! Love you Baby Girl,” Johnson wrote.

 

Happy B Day to my beautiful brand new fiancé!!! Love you Baby Girl.

A post shared by Derrick Johnson (@superdj56) on

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

