John McEnroe’s comment on Serena Williams ignites gender debate about defining greatness

Retired tennis star John McEnroe was on NPR’s “Weekend Edition” on Sunday, and he was asked about Serena Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slam titles.
NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro noted that in his book, McEnroe had called Williams the best women’s player in the world and suggested that perhaps she was the best player in the world, regardless of gender.
“You know, why say female player?” Garcia-Navarro said.
“Well because if she was, if she played the men’s circuit she’d be like 700 in the world,” McEnroe said.
He added: “That doesn’t mean I don’t think Serena is like an incredible player. I do, but the reality of what would happen on a given day, Serena could beat some players, I believe, because she’s so incredibly strong mentally. But if she had to just play the men’s circuit, that would be an entirely different story.”
The Washington Post recalled that Williams, who is now pregnant, was asked by David Letterman in 2013 about playing men’s star Andy Murray.
“If I were to play Andy Murray, I would lose 6-0, 6-0 in five to six minutes, maybe 10 minutes,” Williams said at the time. No, it’s true. It’s a completely different sport. The men are a lot faster and they serve harder, they hit harder, it’s just a different game. I love to play women’s tennis. I only want to play girls, because I don’t want to be embarrassed. I would not do the tour, I would not do Billie Jean (King) any disservice.”
Garcia-Navarro wondered if there was more to determining the greatest player than who would win head-to-head.
“Is being the best athlete in the world about pitting men against women?” Garcia-Navarro wrote on Twitter. “By that metric women can never be best. Shouldn’t you look at exceptional performance and wins? It’s not a battle of the sexes.”
Here is a sample of what people were saying:
Being the "best in the world" means beating everyone period. Add in "best athlete in the world" and you open up too many variables.— Jason Hitzeman (@milesrunner262) June 25, 2017
When he wins a Grand Slam in his first trimester, he may resume talking.— smaverick (@smaverick1) June 25, 2017
Maybe don't push John McEnroe to say Serena is the best player alive if you don't want his honest assessment.— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 26, 2017
Serena Williams is an amazing tennis player funny how much more successful she is compared to John— Barry S. Ferris (@BarrySFerris) June 25, 2017
Sexism at its finest.— Noel (@Handmemycoffee) June 25, 2017
John is 100% correct and this defines/defames Serena in NO WAY AT ALL. She IS the greatest female tennis player of all time. Get over it.— BP (@peckerbme) June 25, 2017
I agree completely. John keeps getting it wrong when he makes this strange qualification of Serena's accomplishments.— Christopher (@ricobhi) June 25, 2017
Being a champion is about doing your best regardless of physical limitations. Being the best is about who would win a one-on-one match.— Man of Reason (@ManofReason3) June 26, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments