Chiefs players share photos from Jeremy Maclin’s wedding

You’ve likely heard athletes talk about how they consider their teammates to be basically part of the family.
With that being the case, it should be no surprise that a number of Chiefs players, coaches and staff members were at wide receiver Jeremy Maclin’s wedding on Saturday. Here is the happy couple:
A number of Chiefs (and a former Mizzou star) shared photos of the blessed day, and it looks like a good time was had by all. You’ll note the hashtag #Mactrimony17
#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/CL3IwIT05g— Spencer Ware (@spenceware11) May 21, 2017
The groom his two QBs and his coach! #MACtrimony17 pic.twitter.com/3RlvfX9AMO— Rick Burkholder (@proatc) May 20, 2017
Fastest guy at the wedding @ImFasterThanYa #MACtrimony17 pic.twitter.com/uLpxO9V1Ju— Rick Burkholder (@proatc) May 20, 2017
Past, The Coach, The Future! @ImFasterThanYa David Culley, Jason Avant pic.twitter.com/frZfkRy6TX— Rick Burkholder (@proatc) May 20, 2017
#MACtrimony17 pic.twitter.com/kp6BHwAR01— Rick Burkholder (@proatc) May 20, 2017
#MACtrimony17 going to be a fun day seeing lots of current and former Chiefs & Eagles. @ChaseDaniel pic.twitter.com/lx2Of7WsuI— Rick Burkholder (@proatc) May 20, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments