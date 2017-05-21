Screenshot of Rick Burkholder tweet
May 21, 2017 4:16 PM

Chiefs players share photos from Jeremy Maclin’s wedding

By Pete Grathoff

You’ve likely heard athletes talk about how they consider their teammates to be basically part of the family.

With that being the case, it should be no surprise that a number of Chiefs players, coaches and staff members were at wide receiver Jeremy Maclin’s wedding on Saturday. Here is the happy couple:

 

Me and my best friend! I love u @adia_kai!! #ForeverandAlways #MACtrimony17

A post shared by Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) on

A number of Chiefs (and a former Mizzou star) shared photos of the blessed day, and it looks like a good time was had by all. You’ll note the hashtag #Mactrimony17

 

Bro and sis done did it. Congrats to the Maclin's. #Mactrimony17

A post shared by Chris Conley (@_flight17_) on

 

Cheers to the good life !! #MACtrimony17

A post shared by Albert Wilson (@ithinkisee12) on

 

Congrats to the Maclin's! @jmac___19 @adia_kai #MACtrimony17

A post shared by Sean Weatherspoon (@spoonjones56) on

 

#mactrimony17

A post shared by Elizabeth Smith (@lizbsmith11) on

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

