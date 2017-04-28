These three throws showcase Patrick Mahomes’ incredible arm

For Pete&#39;s Sake

April 28, 2017

By Pete Grathoff

New Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put up some filthy numbers while playing at Texas Tech.

Mahomes, who was the Chiefs’ first-round pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night, once threw for 734 yards in a game. He led the nation last year in passing yards (5,052 yards), total offense (5,337 yards) and total touchdowns (53).

But if you are one of those seeing-is-believing types, take a look at these throws.

Chiefs GM John Dorsey on QB Patrick Mahomes: "Unbelievable talent"

Kansas City Chiefs general manager John Dorsey spoke to the media just after the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night after the Chiefs traded up to select Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

 

First, Texas Tech shared this video of Mahomes throwing a pass 50 yards while rolling to his left. Yes, Mahomes is right-handed, so this throw is against his body.

OK, how about one pass where Mahomes just lets fly? The Chiefs shared this video of Mahomes unloading an 80-yard pass during what appears to be his Pro Day:

This may be the most impressive of the bunch. Mahomes is pressured and has to throw off his back foot. The pass goes a mere 50 yards. Will McKay of RedRaiderSports.com shared this video in September:

And here’s a bonus. Mahomes was just showing off when he took part in this competition, but he hit 62 mph on the radar gun. That’s impressive.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

