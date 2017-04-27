For Pete&#39;s Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

April 27, 2017 8:57 PM

Mixed reaction to Chiefs drafting quarterback Patrick Mahomes

By Pete Grathoff

Well, they finally did it.

For the first time since 1983 (Todd Blackledge), the Kansas City Chiefs took a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft. The Chiefs traded up to No. 10 in the draft on Thursday night and took Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs gave up their first- and third-round picks in this year’s draft and a first-round pick next season for the 10th pick, which had belonged to the Buffalo Bills.

Among the so-called experts, the reaction to the Chiefs drafting Mahomes was mixed:

Andy Reid talks about the Chiefs drafting Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up to select Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall pick in Thursday's NFL Draft.

Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star

 

Here is what Chiefs players were saying on Twitter.

And Chiefs fans seemed to fall into one of three camps: happy, unhappy, just glad the Chiefs finally drafted a quarterback in the first round. That includes Royals pitcher Danny Duffy, who went through a range of emotions.

