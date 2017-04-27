Mixed reaction to Chiefs drafting quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Well, they finally did it.
For the first time since 1983 (Todd Blackledge), the Kansas City Chiefs took a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft. The Chiefs traded up to No. 10 in the draft on Thursday night and took Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs gave up their first- and third-round picks in this year’s draft and a first-round pick next season for the 10th pick, which had belonged to the Buffalo Bills.
Among the so-called experts, the reaction to the Chiefs drafting Mahomes was mixed:
Mahomes has the potential to be a franchise QB and a true gunslinger. Love the pairing with KC. Huge move for the Chiefs.— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 28, 2017
This kid better be good. Chiefs gave up a helluva lot to get him— shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 28, 2017
It cost the Chiefs plenty, but if Mahomes was their guy, they did the right thing. They can find other positions in FA and drafts.— John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) April 28, 2017
No issue with picking Mahomes. He’s a wildcard with a lot of talent. But Deshaun Watson is gonna make some of these teams look really silly.— George Schroeder (@GeorgeSchroeder) April 28, 2017
I wanted my hometown #Chiefs to trade up for a QB... I just thought that QB would be Watson. Here's hoping Mahones proves me to be foolish.— nick wright (@getnickwright) April 28, 2017
You can't spend five minutes with Pat Mahomes and not be impressed. Learning from Andy Reid, Alex Smith - ideal situation. #Chiefs— Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) April 28, 2017
The #Chiefs sensed a chance to change the franchise. They did that today, for better or worse. Can tell you this, they had no doubt on pick.— Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) April 28, 2017
Damn this. You've got to be kidding me. Patrick MaHomes gets picked over DeShaun Watson? Really. Why bother working out for these teams!!!— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 28, 2017
Here is what Chiefs players were saying on Twitter.
Welcome to the @Chiefs, @PatrickMahomes5! Fans, get his 1st @PaniniAmerica #NFL card now on #PaniniInstant! https://t.co/jU8RFTMZq2 pic.twitter.com/lNFQDpBfSM— Travis Kelce (@tkelce) April 28, 2017
Patrick Mahomes Lets Get It @PatrickMahomes5— Demarcus Robinson (@honeythunder14) April 28, 2017
And Chiefs fans seemed to fall into one of three camps: happy, unhappy, just glad the Chiefs finally drafted a quarterback in the first round. That includes Royals pitcher Danny Duffy, who went through a range of emotions.
Please take watson please take watson please take watson please take watson please take watson please take watson please take watson please— Danny Duffy (@duffkc41) April 28, 2017
Guys i was talking about Tom... hes the man. Is there a draft going on of some sort? Oh mahomes? Best qb in the draft obvi.......— Danny Duffy (@duffkc41) April 28, 2017
Mahomes is a gonna do big things in the city. And his name is just liiiiined up for nick-names..... my vote is "wuzgood"— Danny Duffy (@duffkc41) April 28, 2017
@SSJWHB I've been waiting for you Patrick...since 1983. #chiefs pic.twitter.com/4ePpPYVDsE— Luke Manners (@rockolukeman) April 28, 2017
@Chiefs I want my money back for my ticket package— Patrick Kirby (@PKirbs18) April 28, 2017
Andy Reid called his own shot for rest of his career w Mahomes. He's either riding off into sunset w/ elusive Super Bowl, or... not. #Chiefs— John Gaskins (@johngaskins981) April 28, 2017
The Chiefs drafted a QB with huge upside and a big arm. In the 1st round. Pinch me, I must be dreaming.— Dan (@tigerdan4) April 28, 2017
What the hell are the #Chiefs thinking not taking #Watson? #Texans got a winner. #NFLDraft— Troy McClure (@Biggreasynative) April 28, 2017
@Chiefs GREAT PICK!!!!! DORSEY AND TEAM FOR MVP!!!! that arm is something special... wrist flick power is rare... on a dime tho?— Rob Knowledge (@RobKnowledge) April 28, 2017
@Sypher316 @Chiefs @dsmithKSU @FANMAN_KSU @Eastwood4KU @ku_erb @wdowning913 Scares me to death. He has to pan out cause it's the kind of move that gets the GM and coach fired if it doesn't work.— Jaron Barrett (@Barrett_ICT) April 28, 2017
#Chiefs really did it. Greatest day as a #Chiefs fan in my life.— Joe Grilz (@Joe_Grilz) April 28, 2017
I've been beating the 1st Rd QB drum for the #Chiefs for years, but man they gave up a lot for Mahomes. He better not be a miss.— Corey Cassaw (@cassawcreative) April 28, 2017
I am so mad at the Chiefs! OMG. And Watson goes to an AFC rival. Someone needs fired!— Rob (@hitman6498) April 28, 2017
It's about time the chiefs made this bold of a move. As a fan you have to love it when your team does something this exciting. https://t.co/jYkD0r7HHf— Ben Fisher (@bfish4224) April 28, 2017
Patrick Mahomes has a BIG TIME ARM I'm seeing a lot of y'all would've preferred Watson but I'm perfectly fine with this pick #ChiefsKingdom— Young R3AL (@TerrellDashon) April 28, 2017
And the Chiefs broke my heart again. You passed up watson for mahomes.— John Forge (@JohnForge4) April 28, 2017
Tears of joy. Thank you @Chiefs. Thank you @johndorsey.— Ryan (@theboatshizzle) April 28, 2017
Salute @Chiefs for having the guts to make that trade.— Top Shep06 (@MarquisShephard) April 28, 2017
@Chiefs @PatrickMahomes5 Truly seeking an explanation on why we didn't pick Watson. They are calling him Michael Jordan. Is Mahomes comparable?— Lana Tasker (@LTask33) April 28, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
