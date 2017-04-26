ESPN layoffs include Jayson Stark, Ed Werder, Dana O’Neill and could affect as many as 100 people

The recent trend of people cutting the cord (canceling their cable subscriptions) has hit ESPN hard.
Toward the end of 2016, ESPN lost more than 1 million subscribers in a two-month span. That likely is the reason that ESPN has started a massive round of layoffs. The Washington Post reported that the job cuts will affect about 100 employees and that it was an “ESPN decision and not a mandate from parent company Disney.”
Among the biggest names to be cut: baseball writer Jayson Stark, NFL reporter Ed Werder, college basketball reporter Dana O’Neil, former Kansas City Star reporter Jeremy Crabtree and baseball reporter Jim Bowden. Many have been taking to Twitter to announce they’ve been let go by ESPN.
For 17 yrs I've had a dream job covering baseball for ESPN. Today is my last day. Thanks to all the great people at ESPN, MLB & all of you!— Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) April 26, 2017
Laid off by ESPN today.Although sad cause I loved my job, mostly filled w/gratitude & appreciation for the 9 years #GreatFriendsAndTeammates— Trent Dilfer (@TDESPN) April 26, 2017
After 17 years reporting on #NFL, I've been informed that I'm being laid off by ESPN effective immediately. I have no plans to retire— Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) April 26, 2017
Add me to the list. Just got the 'call.' I've been informed my contract will not be renewed at ESPN.— Dana O'Neil (@ESPNDanaOneil) April 26, 2017
Super Bowls, The Trifecta and stories like the one up now are the moments I'll take with me into free agency starting tomorrow.— Jane McManus (@janesports) April 26, 2017
Poured my heart and soul into ESPN for last 8 years. Moved my wife and 3 kids to CT to go "all in" 5 years ago. Bummed it ended in 3 minutes— Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) April 26, 2017
Landed in Madrid. Turned on phone 1st time all vacation. Got texts asking if job was safe. Found out it was not. Enjoyed my 4 years, ESPN.— C.L. Brown (@clbrownespn) April 26, 2017
I got laid off by ESPN today after an amazing 5+ years. I've been unbelievably fortunate. Better days ahead.— Max Olson (@max_olson) April 26, 2017
Six years ago, made most difficult decision ever made leaving @Rivals to come to @ESPN. Even after being laid off today, I don’t regret it.— Jeremy Crabtree (@jeremycrabtree) April 26, 2017
It's ironic ESPN laid me off the same day as my first partner on the cowboys @Edwerderespn. I haven't been a FA in forever. This shud be fun— Jean-Jacques Taylor (@JJT_ESPNDallas) April 26, 2017
Bad news morning. I loved every bit of my eight years at ESPN and will miss it, and so many friends and colleagues there, profoundly.— Eamonn Brennan (@eamonnbrennan) April 26, 2017
After 5 great years, I’ve been laid off by ESPN. It was a tremendous opportunity & I enjoyed working w/a lot of really, really good people— Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) April 26, 2017
I feel blessed & privileged to have worked @ESPN and most importantly work w/ so many great people.Thank you. I look forward to what's next— Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenMLB) April 26, 2017
After 13 years of sticks and pucks can share that as of today my tenure at ESPN is at a close. I look forward to the next adventure.— Scott Burnside (@OvertimeScottB) April 26, 2017
After nearly eight years of covering the NHL, MLB and the NFL at ESPN, it's time for the next chapter in my career.— Joe McDonald (@ESPNJoeyMac) April 26, 2017
I was treated great by #ESPN during my 3 years. Time to find out what's next. Will miss all the great people I worked with! #ToTheNextStep pic.twitter.com/ZIBHFvFZeJ— Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzESPN) April 26, 2017
Sources now saying #JohnBuccigross not gone, but will not say if his contract, up this summer, renewed or reduced . https://t.co/jqhEDiBaVm— Marisa Guthrie (@MarisaGuthrie) April 26, 2017
And hey, it turns out one of those people is me. Loved my time at ESPN, and now it's time to figure out what's next.— Mike L. Goodman (@TheM_L_G) April 26, 2017
Like other colleagues, I've been informed I am no longer working for ESPN. This is a crummy day, but I'll never stop pursuing my passion.— Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) April 26, 2017
I've been informed that I'm no longer employed at ESPN. Greatly enjoyed covering the B1G, and will immediately try to find a new challenge!— Austin Ward (@AWardESPN) April 26, 2017
After 5 incredible years, I was laid off today by ESPN. I met & worked w/ some great people & I am very grateful to ESPN for the opportunity— Derek Tyson (@DerekTysonESPN) April 26, 2017
ESPN president John Skipper wrote a letter to employees explaining the need for changes.
“ESPN has been actively engaged throughout its history in navigating changes in technology and fan behavior in order to continue to deliver quality, breakthrough content,” Skipper wrote. “Today, we are again focused on a strategic vision that will propel our vast array of networks and services forward.
“A necessary component of managing change involves constantly evaluating how we best utilize all of our resources, and that sometimes involves difficult decisions. Our content strategy — primarily illustrated in recent months by melding distinct, personality-driven ‘SportsCenter’ TV editions and digital-only efforts with our biggest sub-brand — still needs to go further, faster … and as always, must be efficient and nimble. Dynamic change demands an increased focus on versatility and value, and as a result, we have been engaged in the challenging process of determining the talent — anchors, analysts, reporters, writers and those who handle play-by-play — necessary to meet those demands. We will implement changes in our talent lineup this week. A limited number of other positions will also be affected and a handful of new jobs will be posted to fill various needs.”
