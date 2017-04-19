Tennis star Serena Williams announces she is pregnant

For Pete&#39;s Sake

Serena Williams will soon welcome something more important than any of her tennis championships trophies.

A baby.

On Wednesday, Williams shared a photo on Snapchat that appears to show her baby bump. She wrote: “20 weeks.”

In December, Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian were engaged.

Williams, 35, has won 23 Grand Slam titles, the most of any player in in the Open Era. She has not played since beating her sister Venus in the Australian Open final.

