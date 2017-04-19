Whit Merrifield’s family was so excited after he hit a home run on Tuesday for Royals

Tuesday night’s Royals game did end up the way fans would have liked.
But the 2-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants in 11 innings did provide at least one happy moment. Whit Merrifield, who was recalled from Class AAA Omaha earlier in the day, had two hits in three at-bats and walked twice.
Merrifield accounted for the only run when he hit an opposite-five solo home run in the fifth inning. As if that wasn’t enough to make you smile, Merrifield’s family was at the game. Bill and Kissy Merrifield and their daughter, Costner, and other son, Hite, were thrilled:
Merrifield’s family couldn’t have known they would be in for such a treat before the game. But they were clearly to see Whit. Fox Sports Kansas City shared this video on Twitter:
No one is more excited for Whit's return to the @Royals than the Merrifields themselves. #Royals pic.twitter.com/ed9XKVceGI— FOX Sports KC (@FSKansasCity) April 18, 2017
