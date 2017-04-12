Five things to know about Royals pitcher Jake Junis

The Royals on Wednesday recalled right-hander Jake Junis (along with lefty Scott Alexander) from Class AAA Omaha, and he will be in uniform for the game against the Oakland A’s.

This is Junis’ first time on the 25-man roster. Here are five things to know about him:

1. Although Junis, 24, was a 29th-round pick in the 2011 draft, he received a $675,000 signing bonus. He signed with the Royals instead of playing at North Carolina State.

2. After high school, Junis’ advisor/agent was Sam Samardzija, who is the brother of San Francisco Giants pitcher Jeff Samardzija, according to SaukValley.com.

3. Junis was Class AA Northwest Arkansas’ pitcher of the year last season. He was 9-7 with a 3.25 ERA in 21 starts for the Naturals, while striking out 117 and walking 27 in 119 innings. He was promoted to Class AAA Omaha and made six starts (7.20 ERA).

4. While pitching for Class A Wilmington in 2015, Junis became the father of twins: a daughter Penelope (Nelly) and a son (Jones). That season, Junis led the Carolina League in innings pitched (155 2/3), was second in strikeouts (123) and tied for second in starts (26).

5. Junis had a 15.19 ERA in spring training, allowing 11 runs (nine earned) in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked four, while yielding 10 hits.