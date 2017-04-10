Danny Duffy says memorabilia collection for Yordano Ventura’s mom is still growing

Hours before the Royals home opener on Monday, pitcher Danny Duffy reached above his stall in the clubhouse and opened a storage space, revealing a treasure trove of memorabilia.
Duffy then opened the doors at the top of his stall, and even more items were stuffed inside.
Every single one of the artifacts were of Yordano Ventura. It’s all part of Duffy’s collection.
Shortly after Ventura’s death in January, Duffy decided he would collect Ventura items and send them to Ventura’s mom, Marisol Hernández in the Dominican Republic.
One of the first items he bought was a Ventura bobblehead on eBay. It was intended to be done discretely by Duffy, but after the news got out on Twitter, others wanted to send items to Duffy. He has gladly accepted it all.
“There is just so much,” Duffy said.
Although there he hasn’t counted them all, the response has been overwhelming. But Duffy is not surprised.
“I think this city kind of speaks for itself as far as the support that they have for us and the love that they have for us,” Duffy said. “At first, honestly, I was a little bit bothered that my eBay handle was tweeted out, but in hindsight, it’s a pretty useful thing. It’s pretty cool that people reacted the way that they did. I hope his mom really enjoys the stuff that we send her.”
Among the more unusual items Duffy has received is a 6 foot by 3 foot billboard for a Ventura bobblehead.
Duffy said that Christa Dubill of KSHB-TV gave him that.
“Yeah, she’s a sweetheart,” Duffy said of Dubill.
Last month, Duffy tweeted that Royals fans who wanted to contribute to the collection could drop items off at TopSpeed Strength and Conditioning in Lenexa.
Lot of ?'s about where to go w/ letters & items for Ace's mother. @TopSpeedLLC will serve as a drop off. Wkdays btwn 3-6 is cool. Love yall.— Danny Duffy (@Duff805) March 7, 2017
Folks who want to drop off items for Yordano's mom please do so M-F between 3-6, address is 13932 w. 108th st. Lenexa, KS 66215 https://t.co/Vjcm1gHyO2— Joseph Potts (@TopSpeedLLC) March 7, 2017
While Ventura’s mom was at the Royals game Monday, Duffy said that he would ship the memorabilia to her, because there are so many things he’s received. Duffy is hoping to get the special package sent out during the Royals’ second home stand.
But Duffy does hope to see her before the game.
“I’m gonna do my best to,” Duffy said. “Gonna give her a hug.”
