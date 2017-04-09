For Pete's Sake

April 9, 2017 9:03 AM

Nine tweets show how historically awful Jeremy Guthrie’s start was Saturday

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

Former Royals pitcher Jeremy Guthrie turned 38 on Saturday, and he was having a great day until the early evening.

Guthrie made a start for the Washington Nationals on Saturday, his first appearance in the majors since his days with the Royals in 2015. It should have been a happy day for him.

But it was a terrible outing for Guthrie, as the Phillies pounded him to the tune of 10 runs on six hits and four walks. He got just two outs. The Phillies ended up scoring 12 runs overall in the opening frame.

It was reminiscent of a start in the 2015 season for the Royals in which Guthrie allowed 11 runs to the Yankees in one-plus inning.

“First of all, in the short term, just a terrible loss, and put some guys in a position where they had to throw more innings than they should have to throw,” Guthrie said on the Nationals website. “It’s going to shuffle things up a number of ways. And in the long term, you think about the work that you put in and the effort that you give, with new teammates and new coaches, a month and a half of that. And you feel like an outing like this, it kind of erases those feelings.”

There were a lot of ugly, ugly numbers on Saturday night (the Phillies won 17-3) as these tweets show.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related content

For Pete's Sake

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'

View more video

Sports Videos