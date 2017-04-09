Nine tweets show how historically awful Jeremy Guthrie’s start was Saturday

Former Royals pitcher Jeremy Guthrie turned 38 on Saturday, and he was having a great day until the early evening.
Guthrie made a start for the Washington Nationals on Saturday, his first appearance in the majors since his days with the Royals in 2015. It should have been a happy day for him.
But it was a terrible outing for Guthrie, as the Phillies pounded him to the tune of 10 runs on six hits and four walks. He got just two outs. The Phillies ended up scoring 12 runs overall in the opening frame.
It was reminiscent of a start in the 2015 season for the Royals in which Guthrie allowed 11 runs to the Yankees in one-plus inning.
“First of all, in the short term, just a terrible loss, and put some guys in a position where they had to throw more innings than they should have to throw,” Guthrie said on the Nationals website. “It’s going to shuffle things up a number of ways. And in the long term, you think about the work that you put in and the effort that you give, with new teammates and new coaches, a month and a half of that. And you feel like an outing like this, it kind of erases those feelings.”
There were a lot of ugly, ugly numbers on Saturday night (the Phillies won 17-3) as these tweets show.
The first inning is mercifully over for the Nats. Lasted 53 minutes.— Alex Lamers (@AlexJLamers) April 9, 2017
#Nationals Jeremy Guthrie, a 13-year veteran, saw his career ERA inflate from 4.37 to 4.42 in that first inning.— Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) April 9, 2017
Jeremy Guthrie has an ERA of 135.000 because of the @Phillies— Gary Henderson (@hotdog_20) April 9, 2017
#Phillies 1st inning:— Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) April 9, 2017
2B
1B
BB
Sac fly
1B
1B
BB
Sac fly
BB
BB
3B
1B
2B
2B
1B
K
Jeremy Guthrie is the first pitcher EVER-at least since 1913-to give up 10+ runs in 1 inning or less twice in his career.— Rany Jazayerli (@jazayerli) April 9, 2017
4th time in the last 23 seasons a team has scored 12+ runs in the first inning. But no one watching a Phillies game has ever seen it.— Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) April 8, 2017
Jeremy Guthrie is the 1st starter in Nationals/Expos history to allow 10 runs and not make it out of the 1st inning— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 8, 2017
Jeremy Guthrie became the first pitcher since Sloppy Thurston in 1925 to give up at least 10 earned runs on his birthday.— MLB Statistics (@MLBRandomStats) April 9, 2017
Jeremy Guthrie is the first pitcher to allow 10 earned runs in the first inning without allowing a homer since Bubba Harris on July 4, 1948.— Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) April 9, 2017
