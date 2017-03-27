Woman struggling near end of half marathon gets help from others to finish race

A half marathon is 13.1 miles, and if you’ve ever run that race, you know that sometimes that .1 can seem like it’s 13 miles.
One woman at Sunday’s Philadelphia Love Run Half Marathon had trouble finishing the race, and it appeared she might collapse. At first, another runner came to her aid, and then what appears to be a race official also helped. After the two helped her for a while, another man carried her to the finish line, which she was able to get across under her own power.
At races like this, there is first aid available on the course and at the finish line. I would imagine she was able to get help immediately after the race.
Here is video from Fox 29, which was shared on Facebook.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments