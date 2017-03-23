Royals’ Eric Hosmer paid tribute to Yordano Ventura at World Baseball Classic

Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer made sure the world knew that the late Yordano Ventura is never far from this thoughts on Wednesday night.
During introductions for Team USA ahead of the World Baseball Classic final against Team Puerto Rico, Hosmer showed his wristband which had “ACE 30” on it. It obviously meant a lot to teammate Mike Moustakas:
Some Royals fans took notice.
Hosmer with a little tribute to Ventura. Nice. #Royals— Brett Rasdall (@BrettRasdall) March 23, 2017
eric hosmer has a bracelet for yordano ventura, so, yeah, i'm crying now— hannaH Buttigieg (@hannahbutt14) March 23, 2017
