For Pete's Sake

March 23, 2017 9:22 AM

Royals’ Eric Hosmer paid tribute to Yordano Ventura at World Baseball Classic

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer made sure the world knew that the late Yordano Ventura is never far from this thoughts on Wednesday night.

During introductions for Team USA ahead of the World Baseball Classic final against Team Puerto Rico, Hosmer showed his wristband which had “ACE 30” on it. It obviously meant a lot to teammate Mike Moustakas:

 

Family is never forgotten. RIPACE. #brothers

A post shared by Mike Moustakas (@moosetacos8) on

Some Royals fans took notice.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related content

For Pete's Sake

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'

View more video

Sports Videos