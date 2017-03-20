First day of spring and Duke lost? Many sports fans are in a good mood

On the one hand, your bracket is likely toast. On the other hand, Duke lost.
For a lot of sports fans, that was not a bad trade-off. The second-seeded Blue Devils were beaten 88-81 by South Carolina in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night, a fact that those early-to-bed types didn’t realize until Monday morning.
Call it jealousy if you will, but there is no denying that there was joy from those who watched the game on Sunday and those who just found out the news. Here is a sampling:
How you come into the office on Monday after Duke loses pic.twitter.com/0gyFLRekZF— #TheChillIsGone (@YoTell_MeHow) March 20, 2017
Me waking up and reading all the Duke slander on this glorious morning pic.twitter.com/tsXMjNqT4R— the scarlet woman (@twinger_1) March 20, 2017
Today's #CommuteGrade: B— Garrett Green (@garrettgreen) March 20, 2017
Coming into work after a late night Duke loss like pic.twitter.com/CfGGPbKvsF
Biggest #Duke loss since Mortimer and Randolph. The Internet is as happy as Billy Ray & Louis. #NCAA #MarchMadness #TradingPlaces pic.twitter.com/9S2Yzlucgr— Ian MacDonald (@iancmacdonald) March 20, 2017
You had Duke in the finals? You must be trippin pic.twitter.com/4ZxCTgfr7E— Larkin Belton (@LarkinBelton) March 20, 2017
Duke men's basketball loses.— Annie Apple (@SurvivinAmerica) March 20, 2017
America: pic.twitter.com/B1NjwaKhYU
My initial reaction to Duke loosing. pic.twitter.com/9XC3KBmDBg— Justin Lockley (@Justin_Lockley) March 20, 2017
This guy just saw that Duke lost: pic.twitter.com/uYYoePzFr0— Ribby (@wings4p) March 20, 2017
Duke fans: UNC fans were really pulling against us last night? So much for #GoACC right?— Tar Heel Nation (@UNC_TarHeelFan) March 20, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/BJnUohPgI8
Going through these Duke related tweets I missed last night… pic.twitter.com/vbye2wOdsu— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) March 20, 2017
Roses are red— #burghproud (@taylastivka) March 20, 2017
Violets are blue
We all love it when Duke
gets eliminated in Round 2 pic.twitter.com/ofWi8gu0kE
Duke fans.... pic.twitter.com/ZUt1BBBMo1— The Sports Deity™ (@DaSportsSavant) March 20, 2017
Mood when Duke is at home watching your team in the Sweet 16 pic.twitter.com/8HQ5VzXXzD— BadgerNation.com (@BadgersOnScout) March 20, 2017
Waking up the day after a Duke loss like pic.twitter.com/RxjxbfYo6q— L E X ❁ (@AlexisDeterman) March 20, 2017
#mood— Jig (@JordyBrian3) March 20, 2017
When Duke takes that L pic.twitter.com/t4RxlDrkqB
The committee’s reaction when they found out Duke lost despite doing everything they could to give them a championship... #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/hSA3A2pOyI— Austin Hearn (@Austin_Hearn) March 20, 2017
"Duke SUUUUUUCKS!" pic.twitter.com/ta7MrX9Sjd— Divia Kallattil (@okdivia) March 20, 2017
And then #Duke fans said they would go undefeated and win the Championship with the best freshman class ever pic.twitter.com/DprWX7WvyK— 4 more wins (@adriantarheel) March 20, 2017
how I'm about to sleep after that Duke L pic.twitter.com/Ic4YkmGgcN— Kiana. (@maashont) March 20, 2017
