For Pete's Sake

March 20, 2017 8:24 AM

First day of spring and Duke lost? Many sports fans are in a good mood

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

On the one hand, your bracket is likely toast. On the other hand, Duke lost.

For a lot of sports fans, that was not a bad trade-off. The second-seeded Blue Devils were beaten 88-81 by South Carolina in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night, a fact that those early-to-bed types didn’t realize until Monday morning.

Call it jealousy if you will, but there is no denying that there was joy from those who watched the game on Sunday and those who just found out the news. Here is a sampling:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related content

For Pete's Sake

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'

View more video

Sports Videos