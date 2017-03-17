For Pete's Sake

March 17, 2017

Actor Rob Lowe was at the KU basketball game on Friday

For Pete's Sake

By Pete Grathoff

Yeah, that was Rob Lowe at Kansas’ NCAA Tournament opener on Friday night in Tulsa.

But no, he wasn’t rooting for the Jayhawks, who beat UC Davis 100-62.

Lowe was in Tulsa with his son for a “yet-to-be-named project,” according to the Tulsa World. He made a stop at a house where part of the 1983 movie “The Outsiders” was shot.

You may recognize the some of the actors from “The Outsiders.” Lowe, Tom Cruise, Emilio Estevez, Diane Lane, Matt Dillon and Patrick Swayze were in the film, which was directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

Since that film’s release, Lowe has gone on to star in a number of movies and TV shows including: “The West Wing,” “Austin Powers,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Wayne’s World.” He’s a big star.

Maybe that’s why KU fans were encouraging him to join Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis and Rob Riggle as celebrity Jayhawks fans.

Alas, it did not happen. Lowe, who turned 53 on Friday, literally took no time to find another team to root for in the NCAA Tournament.

Warning: You’re not going to like this.

