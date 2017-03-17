Actor Rob Lowe was at the KU basketball game on Friday

Yeah, that was Rob Lowe at Kansas’ NCAA Tournament opener on Friday night in Tulsa.
But no, he wasn’t rooting for the Jayhawks, who beat UC Davis 100-62.
Thank you, @RobLowe, for joining #AggieNation and supporting @UCDavis at today's @marchmadness regional! #GoAgs #LesDance pic.twitter.com/gi6x1biKd6— UCDavisMBB (@UCDavisMBB) March 18, 2017
Lowe was in Tulsa with his son for a “yet-to-be-named project,” according to the Tulsa World. He made a stop at a house where part of the 1983 movie “The Outsiders” was shot.
You may recognize the some of the actors from “The Outsiders.” Lowe, Tom Cruise, Emilio Estevez, Diane Lane, Matt Dillon and Patrick Swayze were in the film, which was directed by Francis Ford Coppola.
Since that film’s release, Lowe has gone on to star in a number of movies and TV shows including: “The West Wing,” “Austin Powers,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Wayne’s World.” He’s a big star.
Maybe that’s why KU fans were encouraging him to join Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis and Rob Riggle as celebrity Jayhawks fans.
@RobLowe I know you're in Tulsa to see UC Davis, but how 'bout them Hawks!? #RockChalk #KU— Sandy Phillips (@SandyPhillipss) March 18, 2017
Hope you are enjoying the Jayhawks!! @RobLowe— Lorrie Arst (@LorrieArst) March 18, 2017
Rob Lowe!!! Switch teams now! #ku!!! #nevertoolate #RockChalk #marchmadness ❤️— melissawegner23 (@melissawegner23) March 18, 2017
So @RobLowe is cheering against my Jayhawks & it's breaking my heart. I wonder if @JoshMalina or @HrishiHirway have any advice? #rockchalk— Emily Fetsch (@msemilylydon) March 18, 2017
Man, Rob Lowe hated on the Royals when playing San Francisco now he's against KU. What's his deal?— KansasCity Bane (@KansasCityBane) March 18, 2017
Rob Lowe is secretly a KU fan— jesus of suburbia (@HRHAnastasia) March 18, 2017
Come on @RobLowe you should be a #Jayhawks fan. #kubball— donovan gee (@az836) March 18, 2017
Alas, it did not happen. Lowe, who turned 53 on Friday, literally took no time to find another team to root for in the NCAA Tournament.
Warning: You’re not going to like this.
Congrats to UC Davis on a great year. And... let's go #Duke!— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) March 18, 2017
