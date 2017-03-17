This meaningless shot by Oklahoma State cost people a lot of money

A meaningless shot? No way.
Oklahoma State’s Jawun Evans made a three-pointer at the buzzer of the Cowboys’ 92-91 loss to Michigan in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, but it didn’t affect the outcome of the game:
Oklahoma State rallies back late, drains three from deep and still loses by one.#OKState #MarchMadnesspic.twitter.com/dTU4zoHTtD— LeadingNCAA ™ (@LeadingNCAA) March 17, 2017
Michigan was a 2 1/2-point favorite before the game, so that last-second shot meant quite a few people lost money.
How much? This is from ESPN Darren Rovell:
68% of the money at the William Hill sportsbooks in Nevada had Michigan covering by 2.5. They all lost on the final "meaningless" 3.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 17, 2017
There were some people who took to Twitter to curse out Evans and Oklahoma State. I can’t share those thoughts here (lots of cursing), but this is a sample of what other people were saying.
That meaningless Oklahoma State 3 pointer at the buzzer really screwed the a lot of people in Vegas— JP (@Brewhaman) March 17, 2017
When you had Michigan -2.5, then you see that Oklahoma State back-door cover... #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/FPw7DUuCKS— 120 Sports (@120Sports) March 17, 2017
@BoobieVuitton @OchoTron8 put another $200 on michigan with a 2 spread, oklahoma state hit a last second three to have michigan only win by 1. im hurt— Ryan Roach (@ryroach) March 17, 2017
Lmao nothing like the classic pointless 3 at the buzzer when you're down 4 for the backdoor cover #BadBeat— Art Vandalay (@StanLee_23) March 17, 2017
It wasn’t all bad, however. Apparently that shot meant big money for at least one person.
Guy in front of me just won $10,000 when Oklahoma State hit that three at the end. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/XfhhhWRXKw— Rob Edwards (@RobertDEdwards) March 17, 2017
This is probably the best message that I saw.
Took a bad beat on Michigan v Oklahoma State thanks to a "meaningless" buzzer beating 3 pointer. Don't bet on sports, people.— Jake Marotz (@jakemarotz) March 17, 2017
