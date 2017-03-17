For Pete's Sake

March 17, 2017 2:12 PM

This meaningless shot by Oklahoma State cost people a lot of money

A meaningless shot? No way.

Oklahoma State’s Jawun Evans made a three-pointer at the buzzer of the Cowboys’ 92-91 loss to Michigan in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, but it didn’t affect the outcome of the game:

Michigan was a 2 1/2-point favorite before the game, so that last-second shot meant quite a few people lost money.

How much? This is from ESPN Darren Rovell:

There were some people who took to Twitter to curse out Evans and Oklahoma State. I can’t share those thoughts here (lots of cursing), but this is a sample of what other people were saying.

It wasn’t all bad, however. Apparently that shot meant big money for at least one person.

This is probably the best message that I saw.

