Seattle Mariners, Oakland A’s had a snarky (but fun) Twitter exchange

The Seattle Mariners and Oakland A’s will play their first game of the 2017 season on April 20.
The social media staffs from both teams had their own game going Wednesday. The Twitter accounts for the two teams traded barbs and entertained everyone.
It started with the Mariners sharing a video promoting pitcher Felix Hernandez:
Clear your calendar every fifth day of the week.#HappyFelixDay pic.twitter.com/SyjVfZSyGe— Mariners (@Mariners) March 15, 2017
There is a scene in that video of a man giving a woman a ring, and the Oakland A’s decided to jump on that. Or maybe they were upset about the part of the video that showed an A’s player striking out. Either way, this is what the A’s tweeted.
@Mariners Congratulations on inventing a day so that you could finally get a ring.— Oakland A's ⚾️ (@Athletics) March 15, 2017
Zing! The Mariners have yet to win the World Series.
Seattle cut just the clip of the A’s player striking out and the K balloon.
@Athletics pic.twitter.com/pqkHDYQR51— Mariners (@Mariners) March 15, 2017
Oakland then landed a huge blow when it responded with this tweet:
@Mariners Thanks. We'll tie the balloon to one of our World Series trophies so it won't float away. pic.twitter.com/dYet0ZCSrG— Oakland A's ⚾️ (@Athletics) March 15, 2017
The Mariners noted that the last of those World Series titles was won in 1989, while the others came in the early ’70s. They also quoted the band Smash Mouth’s song “All Star.”
@Athletics Well, we know the 70s and 80s were fun, but as you know...the years start coming and they don't stop coming.— Mariners (@Mariners) March 15, 2017
Point to the Mariners for that.
The A’s took a page from Seattle’s playbook with a savage balloon reference that also referenced that song. Boom!
@Mariners Here's a balloon that might look familiar to you. pic.twitter.com/fGYnYYzyeH— Oakland A's ⚾️ (@Athletics) March 15, 2017
At that point, the Mariners called a truce.
@Athletics See you in 2017. pic.twitter.com/mEdDr0Oa2r— Mariners (@Mariners) March 15, 2017
That was fun though, right?
