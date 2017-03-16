Seattle Mariners, Oakland A’s had a snarky (but fun) Twitter exchange

6:16 Chow Town Live: How Beer Kitchen makes its fries Pause

2:54 Crown Chasers episode four: 2017 season could be Ned Yost's defining challenge

1:16 Bubba Starling has 'minor' laser readjustment on right eye

0:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez back at spring training

1:38 Drew Butera explains how collision with Salvador Perez happened

2:50 Royals manager Ned Yost gives update on WBC injury to Salvador Perez

4:17 Crown Chasers episode three: Royals' stars made tough transition from top-rated prospects to major league success

4:52 Former Royal Mark Teahen talks wine and playing baseball in Italy

15:29 Recap of Facebook Live Royals talk with Rustin Dodd and Pete Grathoff