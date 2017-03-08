Plane carrying Michigan basketball team slides off runway on takeoff

For Pete's Sake

March 8, 2017 4:21 PM

By Pete Grathoff

Thank goodness no one was hurt, but the Michigan men’s basketball team got a scare on Wednesday.

While taking off for the Big Ten tournament in Washington, D.C., the pilot of their plane tried to abort because of high winds and the plane slid off the runway in Ypsilanti, Mich.

The Michigan basketball team tweeted a statement about the incident.

“After attempting to take off in high winds, takeoff was aborted and, after strong braking, the plane slide off runway,” the team wrote. “The plane sustained extensive damage but everyone on board was safely evacuated and is safe. The team is making alternate travel plans.”

There was speculation on whether Austin Hatch was on the plane, but reporter Brandon Quinn of M Live said he was not. He’s a former player who already has been part of two plane crashes in his life.

