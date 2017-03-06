Royals’ Danny Duffy throws support behind ballot question for new animal shelter

Royals left-hander Danny Duffy said a key reason for re-joining Twitter earlier this year was to use the social-media outlet as a platform for bettering Kansas City.
In addition to promoting Noah’s Bandage Project, which benefits research to eradicate pediatric cancer, Duffy has thrown his support behind a ballot initiative for a new animal shelter in Kansas City.
The election on April 4 will ask voters in Kansas City a simple yes or no for Question 3, which would approve a general obligation bond package that includes the shelter and “Americans with Disabilities Act improvements to public buildings and structures.”
The new shelter would be built at Swope Park and replace the outdated KC Pet Project facility at 4400 Raytown Road.
Last month, Duffy tweeted that he hoped people would vote for the shelter, which also would receive private donations for the project.
“I’m a dog guy,” Duffy said, “and I’m a huge advocate for no-kill shelters. You want to adopt a rescue, man. Sadie, my dog, I got her kind of by default, because I went to the pet store for 30 straight days without any intention to buy her. But all my other dogs have been rescues since I was little. They need homes. Hopefully, they can get that passed.”
The new shelter would be about 60,000 square feet and potentially house as many as 15,000 animals a year.
Duffy said the current shelter simply needs more room.
“Population, man,” he said. “I think they could probably use a bit of an upgrade, too. Anybody who’s out there in KC should go check it out. You could go there and just walk dogs. They will allow you to just take them out on walks if you want to. Medically, they take care of them there. They have this little area where any dog has an ailment or has been abused or needs medical attention (can get help) on site. It’s awesome.”
The same day that Duffy asked people to vote for the bond initiative, he also put out the word for a dog named Wednesday that had been at an adoption center for seven months.
Duffy offered up four tickets to a Royals game and dog food for a year if someone adopted her.
That wish was granted about a week later, and he intends to honor the agreement even if the new owners were unaware of Duffy’s offer.
“I don’t even know if that had anything to with it,” Duffy said. “I hope it did. The fact that she’s adopted is good enough for me.”
