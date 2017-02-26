Baylor women’s basketball coach blasts critics of school’s sexual-assault scandal

Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey won her 500th career game on Saturday when the Bears beat Texas Tech 86-48 in Waco, Texas.
The victory also clinched the Big 12 title for the Baylor women.
Mulkey was given a chance to address the home fans afterward, and she used that time to rip critics of the football program’s sexual-assault scandal, that was big news all of last year. Things haven’t gotten better. A lawsuit filed last month alleged that there were 52 rapes in a four-year span under former coach Art Briles.
In the wake of the scandal, Briles was fired, athletic director Ian McCaw resigned and Ken Starr was removed as president. That all happened last May.
But Mulkey thinks it’s time to move on. On Saturday, Mulkey told Baylor fans they need to hit people critical of the school.
I kid you not.
“If somebody around you and they ever say to you, ‘I will never send my daughter to Baylor,’ you knock them right in the face,” Mulkey said. “Because these kids are on this campus, and I work here, and my daughter went to school here, and it is the damn best school in America.”
Then came a mic drop to thunderous applause.
Kim Mulkey sounds off on recent national scrutiny about #Baylor and female student safety on campus after Lady Bears' win. pic.twitter.com/Jy8YUDhtBW— John Elizondo (@JohnElizondo25) February 25, 2017
After the game, Mulkey doubled down on the comments.
“This is a great institution,” she said. “The problems we have at Baylor are no different than the problems at any other school in America. Period. Move on. Find another story to write.”
Brenda Tracy, who is an advocate for sexual assault victims, was appalled. She wrote on Twitter that Mulkey “Sounds like Art Briles in a woman’s body.”
I'm SO angered by this woman's blatant disregard for the victims @baylor. "Move on" REALLY?? Sounds like Art Briles in a woman's body. https://t.co/EHbbPfR1tb— Brenda Tracy (@brendatracy24) February 26, 2017
Kim Mulkey just proved to the nation that you do NOT understand. She just proved that @baylor culture is still violent & toxic. https://t.co/o11lmSttaD— Brenda Tracy (@brendatracy24) February 26, 2017
