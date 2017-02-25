A hot dog, hamburger and bacon concoction is available at Royals spring-training games

For Pete's Sake

This doesn’t do much to solve the question that has plagued people for hundreds of years: is a hot dog a sandwich?

However, this particular creation is a sandwich and it is being sold at Royals spring-training games in Surprise, Ariz.

It’s name: The Triple Play Dog. It is a hot dog, wrapped with a hamburger, which is then wrapped in bacon. Seems right up Ron Swanson’s alley,* but I don’t know how many calories this thing has. Not sure I want to know, either.

*He’s the meat-loving, banana-hating character on “Parks and Recreation.”

Here is a photo of this particular food:

That photo in that tweet is from Josh Frigerio, a digital journalist for ABC 15 in Phoenix. He later tweeted that the Triple Play Dog costs just $8.75, which actually doesn’t sound like a bad deal.

Frigerio also shared a photo of some of the other choices at Surprise Stadium. There is the ever-popular Margarita, and another mash-up of food: macaroni and cheese and a bratwurst.

If you are going to see some Royals games at spring training, bring your appetite. And maybe an antacid.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

