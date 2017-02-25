A hot dog, hamburger and bacon concoction is available at Royals spring-training games

This doesn’t do much to solve the question that has plagued people for hundreds of years: is a hot dog a sandwich?
However, this particular creation is a sandwich and it is being sold at Royals spring-training games in Surprise, Ariz.
It’s name: The Triple Play Dog. It is a hot dog, wrapped with a hamburger, which is then wrapped in bacon. Seems right up Ron Swanson’s alley,* but I don’t know how many calories this thing has. Not sure I want to know, either.
*He’s the meat-loving, banana-hating character on “Parks and Recreation.”
Here is a photo of this particular food:
New at Rangers & Royals Spring Training Games: A Hot Dog wrapped in a Burger wrapped in Bacon (via @JoshFrigerio) pic.twitter.com/RlY6p9R3P2— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 23, 2017
That photo in that tweet is from Josh Frigerio, a digital journalist for ABC 15 in Phoenix. He later tweeted that the Triple Play Dog costs just $8.75, which actually doesn’t sound like a bad deal.
Frigerio also shared a photo of some of the other choices at Surprise Stadium. There is the ever-popular Margarita, and another mash-up of food: macaroni and cheese and a bratwurst.
New stuff to eat during #SpringTraining at @SurpriseStadium: Triple Play Dog (hot dog, burger, bacon), mac n cheese + brat, & margaritas! pic.twitter.com/pWCcKIzMkt— Josh Frigerio, ABC15 (@JoshFrigerio) February 23, 2017
If you are going to see some Royals games at spring training, bring your appetite. And maybe an antacid.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
