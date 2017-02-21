For Pete's Sake

February 21, 2017 8:39 PM

In honor of new intentional walk rule, fan made a funny blooper reel

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

ESPN reported on Tuesday night that Major League Baseball has a very, very small change planned for the upcoming season.

Managers will be able to signal from the dugout for an intentional walk, saving a pitcher from throwing four balls out of the strike zone.

Why is that a small change? It won’t save much time.

MLB Random Stats determined that would shave 35 seconds from a game this season. Someone else figured that would work out to about 1 1/2 pitches per game.

The rule change means the end of some intentional walks that included unintentional wild pitches.

A sports fan with the Twitter handle DylansFreshTake made a video of times when the intentional walk has gone horribly wrong.

The Society for American Baseball Research tweeted this list of times when a batter has put the ball in play when a pitcher was trying to intentionally walk him.

Here is the time Miguel Cabrera had an RBI single while he was being intentionally walked.

SABR amended the list later, adding this sacrifice fly from the Yankees’ Gary Sanchez in September:

It’ll be the last time we see that, perhaps forever.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related content

For Pete's Sake

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Blond-tipped hair conversation between Royals' Lorenzo Cain and Salvador Perez

View more video

Sports Videos