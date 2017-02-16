For Pete's Sake

February 16, 2017 8:10 AM

Mizzou student, tennis star Genie Bouchard had their ‘Super Bowl Twitter date’ on Wednesday

By Pete Grathoff

It should come as no surprise that a date won via a bet on Twitter would be chronicled on social media.

On Wednesday night, John Goehrke, a 20-year-old marketing major at the University of Missouri, had his very publicized date with tennis star Genie Bouchard. Goehrke had seen Bouchard tweet about a Falcons win during Super Bowl LI and asked if she would agree to a date if the Patriots rallied to win. She said yes.

New England won, and Bouchard went ahead with the date.

The night out included taking in a Brooklyn Nets basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks*, and it seems that Bouchard paid for Goehrke’s flight and hotel room.

*How could Bouchard not know that Mizzou was playing Alabama on Wednesday?

The happy couple even took part a television interview while at the Nets game.

Apparently, Goehrke was happy with how the night was progressing.

 

He says it&#39;s his best date ever!

A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on

On Thursday morning, Bouchard tweeted another photo from the previous night.

UPDATE: The two hit it off. After leaving the game, TMZ was on hand to ask for more details about the night. Bouchard said she’d go on another date with Goehrke.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

