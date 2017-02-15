Lorenzo Cain isn’t a fan of blonde tips on Salvador Perez’s hair

Before the news of left-hander Brian Flynn’s accident, the big story at Royals spring training on Wednesday was catcher Salvador Perez’s hair.*
*Yeah, things are generally pretty slow early in spring training.
Specifically, there are blonde tips on Perez’s hair. Inquiring minds want to know, so The Star’s John Sleezer shot this video of Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain being asked about the new look of the Royals catcher.
“I don’t even want to comment on that,” Cain said with a laugh. “I’m not a fan of it. But that’s the new thing I guess these days, guys putting, is it blonde tips, I guess they’d call it … ”
Cain couldn’t finish that sentence before he was interrupted by Perez. A playful exchange ensued and ended with a kiss.
Yep, these guys are happy to be back together.
