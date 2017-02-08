High school basketball player scores 92 points in a game

According to his father, Chino Hills (Calif.) High School basketball player LaMelo Ball went crazy on Tuesday night.
In a good way.
Ball, who is the younger brother of UCLA star Lonzo Ball, scored 92 points in a game on Tuesday. Yep, 92 points. Here is the box score from the contest (via Twitter user Tommy Kiss):
@MELOD1P drops 92!! (That's a Ball Family record) in the @basketball_chhs win over Lososos 146-120 final @latsondheimer @SGVNSports pic.twitter.com/yr6kre1g4k— Tommy Kiss (@TomKiss64) February 8, 2017
Ball was 30 of 39 on two-point shots, 7 of 22 on three-point attempts and made 11 of 14 free throws in a 146-123 win over Los Osos.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Ball’s brother LiAngelo, the team’s usual leading scorer, didn’t play so LaMelo got the chance to shoot.
ESPN’s Jeff Borzelo talked with Ball’s father, who said LaMelo had 29 points at halftime “and then he went crazy.”
The Times noted that Ball scored 41 points in the fourth quarter (in just eight minutes).
Los Osos coach Dave Smith told the Times that Chino Hills players were fouling so his team could not run out the clock, and that allowed Ball to score more points.
“That’s wrong,” Smith said. “It goes against everything CIF (California Interscholastic Federation) stands for. The Ball boys are very talented and great players, but it’s embarrassing to high school athletics. I’ve been coaching for 35 years, and we’ve turned high school athletics into individualism.
“It’s amazing to watch a kid score that many points. But it’s tough to say that’s what CIF athletics is about.”
The record for a high school game is 135 points by Danny Heater of Burnsville (W.Va.) High School in 1960.
You can watch highlights from Ball’s game here:
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments