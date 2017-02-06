Roger That! Tom Brady made commercial about his five rings before the Super Bowl

The greatest quarterback in NFL history also has some moxie.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady filmed a commercial for a place called Shields MRI before Super Bowl LI, and the crux of the advertisement is that he has five Super Bowl rings. Take a look (unless you are a fan of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, because Brady took a shot at him):
BRADY FILMED THIS BEFORE THE GAME WITH FIVE RINGS! I AM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/3wbowdgY6Y— Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) February 6, 2017
If you think Patriots fans were nervous on Sunday, imagine the folks at Shields MRI, who probably thought this commercial would never see the light of day.
Roger That.
