February 5, 2017 10:39 PM

At one point, the Patriots’ win probability was 0.3 percent

By Pete Grathoff

Unfortunately, there’s always the men (or women) on the other side of a great comeback.

While Tom Brady led an astonishing comeback win for the New England Patriots in their 34-28 overtime win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Atlanta will be kicking itself all offseason.

This was in the bag. At one point in the second half, ESPN said the Falcons had a 99.7 percent chance to win the game:

If you’re saying to yourself, “Yeah, that was the third quarter,” know this: the Falcons’ chances to win the fourth quarter were nearly as good:

