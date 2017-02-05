At one point, the Patriots’ win probability was 0.3 percent

Unfortunately, there’s always the men (or women) on the other side of a great comeback.
While Tom Brady led an astonishing comeback win for the New England Patriots in their 34-28 overtime win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Atlanta will be kicking itself all offseason.
This was in the bag. At one point in the second half, ESPN said the Falcons had a 99.7 percent chance to win the game:
#SuperBowl started at this point in the win probability graph pic.twitter.com/kh8ZonLLVN— Matthew Cascio (@mattcascio) February 6, 2017
If you’re saying to yourself, “Yeah, that was the third quarter,” know this: the Falcons’ chances to win the fourth quarter were nearly as good:
Patriots had a 0.4% win probability with 9:00 left in 4th Qtr pic.twitter.com/hCQutceTzh— Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) February 6, 2017
Comments