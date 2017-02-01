For Pete's Sake

February 1, 2017 2:00 PM

Lawrence High’s Kobe Buffalomeat wins National Signing Day by virtue of his name

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

One of the fun parts of National Signing Day is the interesting names that pop up from around the country.

Oklahoma on Wednesday landed a receiver named Charleston Rambo. Penn State got receiver Mic Hippenhammer. But the player who has drawn the most attention on Wednesday is Lawrence High offensive lineman Kobe Buffalomeat.

Illinois State tweeted the signing of Buffalomeat and in three hours it had been favorited or retweeted more than 7,000 times. No other tweet about a recruit got more than a few hundred interactions.

There was talk that Buffalomeat might be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday night. Twitter absolutely embraced Buffalomeat, including one of the stars of “Key and Peele,” the comedy duo that had a few routines about funny football player names.

Jordan Peele also sent a message to Buffalomeat:

By the way, Buffalomeat is a 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive lineman.

Here are some of the other fun mentions of Buffalomeat, who retweeted some of them:

While people were having fun with the name, others were puzzled. This is clearly an American Indian name:

If you were wondering about Buffalomeat the player. Illinois State made a video of his skills on the football field:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related content

For Pete's Sake

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal

View more video

Sports Videos