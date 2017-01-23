KC Public Library reprises book spine poetry in tribute to Yordano Ventura

During the Royals’ run to the 2015 World Series championship, the Kansas City Public Library fought the good fight for the team.
The library engaged in a Twitter war of words. Specifically, it was a war of book spine poetry with libraries in Toronto and New York. It was good fun as all the libraries involved in the “battles,” showed their creative sides.
Now, the Kansas City Public Library is sharing in the sadness that Royals fans are feeling in the wake of the death of pitcher Yordano Ventura on Sunday.
Still grappling with the news. #RIPAce pic.twitter.com/Vk4rFtoTP5— KCMO Public Library (@KCLibrary) January 23, 2017
The library was just one of many Kansas City institutions that took to social media to express their sorrow at Ventura’s passing.
Tonight Union Station will shine Royals blue and white as we join our community in grieving and honoring the memory of Yordano Ventura pic.twitter.com/QhwnM5DrMH— Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) January 23, 2017
As we remember Yordano Ventura, our header photo has been changed to show Kauffman Stadium taken by @ENGPHOTO in June 2016. #RIPAce pic.twitter.com/xft7iu5i89— Kansas City, MO (@KCMO) January 23, 2017
We will have this avatar up through Tuesday to remember @Royals Yordano Ventura. #RIPAce pic.twitter.com/6olOlmnIkN— Kansas City, MO (@KCMO) January 23, 2017
Our hearts go out to the family of Yordano Ventura and the @Royals organization. We will miss this smile. #RipAce pic.twitter.com/LFSjYhcu8f— KC Sports Commission (@SportKC) January 23, 2017
The #Waldo Water Tower in #KCParks Tower Park glowing blue tonight in memory of Yordano Ventura. #ForeverRoyal #KCRoyals #30 #RIPAce pic.twitter.com/6ESqS7mzQk— KCMO Parks and Rec (@KCMOParks) January 23, 2017
Gone too soon. You will be missed. #RipAce pic.twitter.com/IQhOCWFc69— Arthur Bryant's (@ArthurBryantsKC) January 22, 2017
Found this great photo of Yordano Ventura in a Monarchs uni! Will miss his charisma & amazing talent! @Royals @MLB @JPosnanski @mellinger RT pic.twitter.com/UBLzC9EXvI— negroleaguesmuseum (@nlbmprez) January 23, 2017
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Yordano Ventura. pic.twitter.com/7D1fsrJiy0— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) January 22, 2017
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Yordano Ventura and the Royals Organization. #RIPAce https://t.co/zxJ4uqwSZJ— Sprint Center (@SprintCenter) January 22, 2017
