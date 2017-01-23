For Pete's Sake

January 23, 2017 7:44 PM

KC Public Library reprises book spine poetry in tribute to Yordano Ventura

By Pete Grathoff

During the Royals’ run to the 2015 World Series championship, the Kansas City Public Library fought the good fight for the team.

The library engaged in a Twitter war of words. Specifically, it was a war of book spine poetry with libraries in Toronto and New York. It was good fun as all the libraries involved in the “battles,” showed their creative sides.

Now, the Kansas City Public Library is sharing in the sadness that Royals fans are feeling in the wake of the death of pitcher Yordano Ventura on Sunday.

The library was just one of many Kansas City institutions that took to social media to express their sorrow at Ventura’s passing.

