For Pete's Sake

January 15, 2017 9:40 PM

Here is why Travis Kelce was called for unsportsmanlike conduct

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a brutal stretch on what turned out to be a scoring drive in the third quarter of the AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium.

First Kelce dropped what would have been a long gain, then he lost his cool and got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for this.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, Alex Smith and Jeremy Maclin connected on a 20-yard pass that helped set up a Cairo Santos field goal.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related content

For Pete's Sake

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Chiefs’ Dontari Poe shows off basketball skills with Harlem Globetrotters

View more video

Sports Videos