Here is why Travis Kelce was called for unsportsmanlike conduct

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a brutal stretch on what turned out to be a scoring drive in the third quarter of the AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium.
First Kelce dropped what would have been a long gain, then he lost his cool and got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for this.
Kelce penalty #Steelers #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/l6TFZ2q6De— Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 16, 2017
Fortunately for the Chiefs, Alex Smith and Jeremy Maclin connected on a 20-yard pass that helped set up a Cairo Santos field goal.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments