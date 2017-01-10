For Pete's Sake

Referee in college football title game causes a stir with his ripped arms

By Pete Grathoff

Mike Defee made his debut as a referee in a College Football Playoff championship game on Monday night, and it was certainly memorable.

With every penalty that Defee called, people began to realize that ... he is ripped. While not confirmed, it’s a pretty good guess that Defee works out.

Defee, who is part of the Big 12 crew, quickly became a social media star:

