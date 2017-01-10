Referee in college football title game causes a stir with his ripped arms

Mike Defee made his debut as a referee in a College Football Playoff championship game on Monday night, and it was certainly memorable.
With every penalty that Defee called, people began to realize that ... he is ripped. While not confirmed, it’s a pretty good guess that Defee works out.
Defee, who is part of the Big 12 crew, quickly became a social media star:
Despite heightened #NationalChampionship security, this ref managed to sneak two guns in. pic.twitter.com/azbsuLPdQZ— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 10, 2017
If this ref's #guns don't convince you to keep up with your New Year's resolution for at least a few more days, I can't help you. pic.twitter.com/jVdk6tXNaC— Tommy James, LOL MVP (@MeTommyJames) January 10, 2017
Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/XhQzhwpCc1— Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) January 10, 2017
Why is the head referee in the Alabama Vs Clemson ripped pic.twitter.com/aUblB1HaDi— Austin Zink (@AustinZink14) January 10, 2017
The head referee needs a jersey lol he's ripped— Drew (@drew_cannon11) January 10, 2017
"Hello GNC? Yes, I'm calling to check on the status of my order" #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/Di3rSbRfkf— Troy Hughes™ (@TommySledge) January 10, 2017
Muscle Ref Mike Defee throws his flag into the core of the earth. #nationalchampionship pic.twitter.com/xlwEcZIBrl— Matthew Kick (@MatthewKick) January 10, 2017
Whys the head ref the most jacked guy on the field?— Jim Still (@JimStill1) January 10, 2017
Just cast my vote for 'Most Improved Player During The Game'. #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/xtJPE0mNjs— Denlesks (@Denlesks) January 10, 2017
