Danny Parkins announces he will leave 610 Sports on Friday

The Kansas City sports radio scene is losing one of its biggest names.
In a Twitter post, Danny Parkins of KCSP (610 AM) announced his last day with the station will be this Friday. Parkins did not announce what he will do after leaving 610.
Parkins wrote: “I’m leaving Kansas City and my last show with Carrington (Harrison) and Heis (producer Ben Heisler) is this Friday. This is incredibly bittersweet. I can’t say where I’m going, yet, but know that I wouldn’t leave for just any opportunity. As soon as I can tell you more I obviously will.
“Kansas City changed my life in so many ways. I met my future wife, made lifelong friends, and will get married here. Professionally, quite simply, we accomplished what no one thought we could. We became the most successful show in 610’s history with three young guys just having fun and working hard. I’m incredibly proud of the who we built.
“There are so many people to thank, and this week will be spent continuing to do that both on air and off, but if The Drive meant something to you, thank you. I loved every minute hosting it for you and hope to give you 5 more great shows.”
The announcement. pic.twitter.com/pSmLEABomI— Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) January 9, 2017
Parkins, who grew up in Chicago and graduated from Syracuse in 2009, joined 610 AM in 2011. He and Harrison are co-hosts of “The Drive,” which is on the air from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.
“I’m not taking the Browns job and I’m not replacing (ESPN’s) Chris Berman,” Parkins said Monday on the show.
