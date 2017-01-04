For Pete's Sake

Here is KU’s game-winning shot and the best reactions to the no-call

I think there is universal agreement that KU’s Svi Mykhailiuk did travel on his game-winning shot against Kansas State during Tuesday’s Sunflower Showdown.

Here is the shot:

KU fans are saying they’ve been on the wrong end of the call before and K-State fans are saying they were robbed. So there’s no disagreement that Mykhailiuk did travel.

There continues to be some lively comments about that shot, which gave the Jayhawks a 90-88 win, on social media.

James Naismith's original 13 rules of basketball: Can you name them?

James Naismith’s original rules of basketball, written in 1891, are displayed at the University of Kansas' DeBruce Center, adjacent to Allen Fieldhouse. Though many of the founding rules do not apply to today’s game, the 13th and final one comes close: “The side making the most goals in that time shall be declared the winners.” KU alumnus and television journalist Bill Kurtis reads the rules.

Neil Nakahodo, Patrick Gleason, Chris Ochsner, Monty Davis, Todd Feeback The Kansas City Star
 

