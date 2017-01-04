Here is KU’s game-winning shot and the best reactions to the no-call

I think there is universal agreement that KU’s Svi Mykhailiuk did travel on his game-winning shot against Kansas State during Tuesday’s Sunflower Showdown.
Here is the shot:
KU fans are saying they’ve been on the wrong end of the call before and K-State fans are saying they were robbed. So there’s no disagreement that Mykhailiuk did travel.
There continues to be some lively comments about that shot, which gave the Jayhawks a 90-88 win, on social media.
Replay of the last shot of the KU vs. KSU game pic.twitter.com/bLSXQIvZXT— Big B ♣️ (@BradenBurlew87) January 4, 2017
Here's another angle of Svi going to the hoop on the last play of the game.#kubball pic.twitter.com/FrGCC2JRlo— Cheeba Jones (@CheebaJones) January 4, 2017
Svi's statline: 11 points, 2 assists, 10 rushing yards, 1 game winner— Tyler Self (@T_Self11) January 4, 2017
Three Big-12 officials can't miss a blatant travel on the last play of KU/K-State. Just can't.— Rex Chapman (@rexchapman) January 4, 2017
Congrats KU and I believe when you complain about the refs you didn't play as well as you should have, but come on man. #SunflowerShowdown— Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) January 4, 2017
David Beaty is about to ask Svi to come out for spring ball. They could use his 5 YPC average.— Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) January 4, 2017
The endorsement opportunities are starting to roll in for Svi Mykhailiuk. Travelocity just called.— Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) January 4, 2017
Swipe by Fran? That's not like him. https://t.co/li5YyqPxVE— Ol' GoPokes (@CowboyAtLaw) January 4, 2017
Swipe? We're having fun today. College basketball at its best. https://t.co/lRA0AMKEZ9— Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) January 4, 2017
Maybe a different kind of #SviForThree, but we'll take the win @KUHoops #RCJH #SunflowerShowdown https://t.co/3RAfC2qAwj— Rob Karwath (@robkarwath) January 4, 2017
Another angle of the KU player's approach to the basket for the game winning buzzer beater shot against KSU last night pic.twitter.com/qwwvHisavB— SicEm (@BearNTex) January 4, 2017
Hey @joshklingler is Svi's favorite site Travelocity? cc: @bobfescoe— jhawk4life (@jhawk4life) January 4, 2017
KU loves to play on the road. They even like to travel at home. #EMAW— Dale Jessup (@djessup13) January 4, 2017
Here's a highlight of the #ku last second shot pic.twitter.com/nWFiYYBfRF— Frankie Altgilbers (@ball_parkFRANK) January 4, 2017
I'm a KU fan but that was a travel in college, NBA, Slam Ball, & "21" in the driveway against your 4yr old nephew.— Taylor Euler (@tayloreuler) January 4, 2017
KU fans after watching the replay of Svi's last shot. pic.twitter.com/FdrVu9LS4j— Ash (@chubacha97) January 4, 2017
KU's final shot #SunflowerShowdown pic.twitter.com/KEsO6OtPk0— Cate at RXP (@catecarrier) January 4, 2017
KU's Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk last second shot #KSUvsKU pic.twitter.com/oGVSKOii9d— Robby Hudson (@RobHud3) January 4, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments