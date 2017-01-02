Broncos’ Aqib Talib said he’d rip chain off Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree, so he did

It was an interesting season for Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib.
Talib, the former KU star, threatened to beat up a Tennessee Titans player, was one of the key figures in a locker-room shouting match and now this.
During the Broncos’ 24-6 win over the Raiders on Sunday, Talib yanked a gold chain off the neck of Oakland receiver Michael Crabtree. It came after an incomplete pass on the sideline.
ICYMI: #Broncos CB Aqib Talib broke Michael Crabtree's chain necklace, then laughed about it: https://t.co/lb4gi5g4ag pic.twitter.com/gftimX02G7— Jon Heath (@JonHeathNFL) January 1, 2017
#Broncos CB Aqib Talib ripped off #Raiders WR Michael Crabtree's gold chainhttps://t.co/aSoWoBcK3h— The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) January 1, 2017
Talib said that he warned Crabtree about chain.
Aqib Talib: "I told him if he wears that chain in front of me I'm gonna snatched it off him." #Broncos pic.twitter.com/D0b7onr5ho— Ryan Greene (@RGreene5280) January 2, 2017
That’s odd, right? It’s possible that Talib meant he’d told himself that he’d take the chain off Crabtree’s neck, but that’s weird, too.
Although he didn’t react during the game, Crabtree told the San Jose Mercury News that he didn’t appreciate being accused of doing anything wrong in the game.
And while Talib avoided receiving a penalty, Crabtree knew he would get a flag if he retaliated.
“Refs talking to me like I’m playing dirty,” Crabtree told the Mercury News. “Guys snatching my chain, hitting me. If I react, they kick me out of the game, so I had to make a business decision today.”
Crabtree had harsh words for Talib.
“I really don’t like 21. I think he’s fake,” Crabtree says. “I think he plays with too much help. He talks too much. Like if you playing the game, I respect it. But if you doing all that, snatching chains after the whistle in front of the ref.”
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments