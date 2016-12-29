For Pete's Sake

December 29, 2016

Injured Charger Keenan Allen throws shade at Chiefs’ Marcus Peters

You could make the case that the Chiefs’ biggest comeback in franchise history was aided by an injury.

San Diego Chargers receiver Keenan Allen had six catches for 63 yards when he was injured in the first half of the season opener against the Chiefs. Most of those yards were against Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters.

Allen suffered a torn ACL in the game and that ended his season. The Chargers later coughed up a 24-3 lead and the Chiefs won 33-27 in overtime.

Ahead of the Chiefs game against the Chargers on Sunday in San Diego, Allen tweeted something strange on Thursday afternoon:

Was Allen calling Peters a bum?

Nah. Couldn’t be. Must be a miscommunication, right?

Well, no. Here are a couple of exchanges that Allen had on Twitter that removed all doubt that he doesn’t hold Peters, who was chosen for a second straight Pro Bowl, in high regard.

Allen also retweeted a LA Chargers fan*. Sorry, got ahead of myself. He retweeted a San Diego fan.

*It’s a joke!

It’s odd.

Allen missed both Chargers-Chiefs games in 2015 because he had a lacerated kidney, so he and Peters have only faced each other in that season opener.

Marcus Peters talks about Keenan Allen and Chiefs' comeback

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters talks about Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen's injury.

After the Week 1 game, Peters had good things to say about Allen. Peters told The Star that the Chargers might have won had Allen remained in the game.

“He was getting me the first few series,” Peters told The Star’s Blair Kerkhoff.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

