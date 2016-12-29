Injured Charger Keenan Allen throws shade at Chiefs’ Marcus Peters

You could make the case that the Chiefs’ biggest comeback in franchise history was aided by an injury.
San Diego Chargers receiver Keenan Allen had six catches for 63 yards when he was injured in the first half of the season opener against the Chiefs. Most of those yards were against Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters.
Allen suffered a torn ACL in the game and that ended his season. The Chargers later coughed up a 24-3 lead and the Chiefs won 33-27 in overtime.
Ahead of the Chiefs game against the Chargers on Sunday in San Diego, Allen tweeted something strange on Thursday afternoon:
I know who happy I'm not playing this week! Haha #bum— Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) December 29, 2016
Was Allen calling Peters a bum?
Nah. Couldn’t be. Must be a miscommunication, right?
Well, no. Here are a couple of exchanges that Allen had on Twitter that removed all doubt that he doesn’t hold Peters, who was chosen for a second straight Pro Bowl, in high regard.
@Mallord39 I could do that today. For free. With you playing quarterback! He still can't guard me— Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) December 29, 2016
@Keenan13Allen pic.twitter.com/mfLI5uzfle— Christian (@prettyboygrande) December 29, 2016
Allen also retweeted a San Diego fan.
*It’s a joke!
@Keenan13Allen chiefs fans reading this pic.twitter.com/FlqMtKC2nx— Joey Goatsa (@MrTanner77) December 29, 2016
It’s odd.
Allen missed both Chargers-Chiefs games in 2015 because he had a lacerated kidney, so he and Peters have only faced each other in that season opener.
After the Week 1 game, Peters had good things to say about Allen. Peters told The Star that the Chargers might have won had Allen remained in the game.
“He was getting me the first few series,” Peters told The Star’s Blair Kerkhoff.
