Broncos on Dontari Poe TD pass: ‘That’s the Chiefs for you’

After the Chiefs’ 33-10 win over Denver on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium, Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib shared a laugh with Dontari Poe.
Poe, the Chiefs defensive lineman had sealed the victory with his jump-pass for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, which essentially eliminated the Broncos from the playoffs.
Denver fans may have seethed, but the Broncos didn’t seem upset.
“That’s the Chiefs for you,” Talib told the Denver Post.
Talib noted that the clock wasn’t about to run out, so he understood the reason why the Chiefs went for the touchdown.
“If you know the Chiefs, you know when they get inside that 10, they’re gonna come with crazy kind of formation, crazy plays,” Talib told the Post. “This time they had a d-tackle pass for us. We already knew the Chiefs were going to have something for us in the red zone.”
Denver’s Shane Ray, who attended Bishop Miege High School and Mizzou, agreed that the Broncos knew Reid would pull out some crazy plays.
“That’s what he does,” Ray told the Post. “He puts plays like that together. That won’t be forgotten. It’s not like we don’t play each other twice a year. We’ll remember this.”
