Aqib Talib downplays Broncos’ quarrel: ‘I argue with my mother and she still makes me breakfast’

The big story coming out of Denver last weekend was what happened after the Broncos lost 16-3 at home to the New England Patriots.
In the locker room, members of the Broncos offense and defense got in a shouting match. NFL.com writer Mike Silver repored that cornerback Aqib Talib, the former KU star, was one of the players involved in that disagreement among friends.
However, Talib told the Denver Post this week that there were no lingering hard feelings.
“It wasn’t too big of a deal, man,” Talib told the Post. “I argue with my mother and she still makes me breakfast. It’s part of football. It wasn’t even like an argument, though. I don’t know who did it, Mike Silver — I don’t know who did it, but I think they made too much of it.”
Talib said the disagreements were not uncommon in an NFL locker room.
“Me and T.J. (Ward) argue every Wednesday and Thursday to get our game plan right,” Talib told the Denver Post. “It’s just part of what me and T.J. do. It’s been working for us. … They’re not arguments. Let’s change what I said. They’re debates. They’re like debates.”
After watching the presidential debates this year, it’s hard to argue with that.
Here is more video of Talib:
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments