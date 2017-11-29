Fishing and hunting report for Nov. 30

FISHING
Missouri
BULL SHOALS: Mid- to high 50s, clear, 7 feet low. Outlook: 125 Marina reports: Smallmouth bass good overnight on jigs and jig-and-pigs off the bluffs and on topwater baits late afternoons and early evenings. Below the dam: Cotter Trout Dock reports: two generators running; rainbow trout very good on Rooster Tails (dark bodies/gold blades). Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: Some wadable water; Rim Shoals is the hot spot; woolly buggers, Y2Ks, prince nymphs, pheasant tails, midges, San Juan worms and sowbugs.
TANEYCOMO: 50s, fairly clear, light generation. Outlook: Lilleys’ Landing reports: Trout fair to good on pink Power Worms and Powerbait (yellow or chartreuse); for fly fisherman, zebra midges, thread midges and microjigs (dark colors), all fished under a bobber.
NORFORK: 59 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Stripers good trolling swimbaits 30 to 40 feet down; black bass good on spinnerbaits and crankbaits fished near shorelines; crappies good on jigs or minnows 25 to 30 feet down over Corps brush piles.
LONGVIEW: 50 degrees, 24-inch clarity, normal. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: Walleyes poor to fair on jigs and minnows off the docks; crappies fair (but small) on jigs and minnows off the docks; all other species slow. Beginning Friday, winter hours are in effect, with marina closings at 1 p.m.
POMME DE TERRE: 53 degrees, varying clarity, normal. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: All species slow.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: 57 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Bass good on soft plastics, topwater baits and jigs 15 to 20 feet down over main-lake brush piles; crappies excellent (and good-sized) 4 to 6 feet down on minnows or jigs over brush piles and off condo docks; all other species slow.
REED AREA: 44 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Channel catfish fair on nightcrawlers and cut bait; crappies good on tube jigs and minnows near brush piles and weed beds; trout good on PowerBait and microjigs; all other species slow.
STOCKTON: 50 degrees, clear, 4 feet low. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: Crappies good on jigs or minnows in 15 to 24 feet of water over brush piles; walleyes fairs on jigs and nightcrawlers 15 to 18 feet down off points; all other species slow.
JACOMO: Low to mid-40s, slightly stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Channel catfish fair on minnows in coves and off points; crappies good on minnows off marina docks and lakewide; all other species slow.
BLUE SPRINGS: Low to mid-40s, stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies good on minnows off marina docks and lakewide; all species slow.
TABLE ROCK: 60 degrees, off-color, 3 feet low. Outlook: Guide Bill Babler reports: Bass fair early on football jigs off windy main-lake points, also spotted bass and white bass fair early on spinnerbaits and jigs (white is best) 40 to 60 feet down in river arms (James and White rivers) and later on 1/2 -ounce spoons; all other species slow.
TRUMAN: 51 degrees, clearing, normal. Outlook: Guide Bob Bates reports: Crappies excellent (and good-sized) on Swarm jigs off the bluffs in 18 to 22 feet of water (shad are gathering at those locations, and fish are gorging themselves; an 11-pound walleye was caught among the crappies on Wednesday).
SMITHVILLE: 43 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Burton’s Bait and Tackle reports: White bass good on crankbaits, inline spinners, Road Runners and Rat-L-Traps off windy, main-lake points; crappies good near the Highway W bridge pillars and in the brush near the Camp Branch Bridge riprap, also good on jigs off the Camp Branch and Little Platte courtesy docks; all other species slow.
Kansas
SHAWNEE MISSION PARK: 44 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Trout fair to good on Powerbait; catfish fair on dip bait; black bass and wipers fair on soft plastics.
KILL CREEK PARK: 44 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Trout fair to good on Powerbait; catfish fair on cut bait; black bass fair on jigs.
COFFEY COUNTY: 69 degrees at hot-water outlet, clear, 2 1/2 feet low. Outlook: Coffey County reports: White bass good, black bass fair; all other species slow. High winds have hindered access.
MELVERN: 49 degrees, clear, 1/2 foot low. Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: Crappies poor to fair (but small) on minnows and dark-colored jigs off the docks; white bass fair in areas near flooded timber at the west end; channel catfish good on minnows or bluegills around the docks, also fair in deeper water on cut bait; blue catfish good on cut bait near the docks and on mud flats at northwest end of lake; smallmouth bass good on soft plastics and shallow-running crankbaits along shorelines and riprap, also off the docks; largemouth bass fair on shallow-running crankbaits near rocky shorelines; walleyes poor to fair on crankbaits or spinners near the west end and near riprap/jetty walls.
CLINTON: 48 degrees, stained, 1 1/2 feet high. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks and Tourism reports: White bass fair late on jigging spoons and crankbaits off windy, rocky points or over roadbeds; crappies fair (but small) on jigs off the marina docks; all other species slow.
WILSON: 48 degrees, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Knotheads Baitshop reports: Stripers, white bass, smallmouth bass and walleyes fair to good on bucktails in shallow water casting into vegetation (a 5 1/2 -pound smallmouth was caught last weekend).
PERRY: 79 degrees, clearing, 2 feet high. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: White bass fair on Bubbas in Rock Creek area; crappies good on smaller jigs or minnows off docks; blue catfish good bank fishing using whole shad in Rock Creek area and near Ozawkie. All other species slow.
MILFORD: 50 degrees, clear, 1 1/2 foot high. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Wipers fair on Double-W Shad Flutter spoons and large-blade spinnerbaits 25 to 30 feet down at midlake; crappies fair on jigs or minnows 20 feet down in brush piles, particularly in Madison and Curtis creeks; white bass fair; all other species slow
HILLSDALE: 48 degrees, fairly clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Walleyes good (and good-sized) on jigs or nightcrawlers off the docks and on the flats; channel catfish very good on a variety of baits off the docks; all other species slow.
LA CYGNE: 56 degrees at the hot-water outlet, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Park reports: Crappies very good on minnows or jigs; largemouth bass fair; all other species slow.
GLEN ELDER: Low 50s, clear, normal. Outlook: Wayne’s Sporting Goods reports: Walleyes fair on jigs and nightcrawlers in shallows; white bass fair to good on live bait or slow-trolling slabs, also where fish are surfacing; trout good on worms or PowerBait.
TUTTLE CREEK: 48 degrees, stained, 6 1/2 feet high. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: All species slow.
WYANDOTTE: 50s, clear, normal. Outlook: Wyandotte Boat Rental reports: Crappies good after sunset on jigs and minnows; black bass good (but small) on a variety of baits; all other species slow. Thursday is last day of season; lake will reopen in March.
EL DORADO: 50s, fairly clear, 3 feet low. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Crappies fair to good on jigs in 8 to 11 feet of water in timbered creek channels and over brush piles; blue catfish fair on cut bait off windy, main-lake points and river channels; channel catfish fair on various baits still fishing or drifting points and flats; wipers and white bass fair where fish are surfacing or vertical jigging; white perch fair on live bait, jigs or spoons off points and over humps.
HUNTING
Missouri
BOB BROWN: 40,350 ducks, mostly mallards. Last week, 46 hunters averaged 2.4 ducks apiece.
NODAWAY VALLEY: 21,110 ducks, mostly mallards. Last week, 39 hunters averaged 1.9 ducks apiece.
LOESS BLUFFS: 73,806 ducks, mostly mallards; 79.925 geese, mostly snow geese.
MONTROSE: 6,760 ducks, mostly divers. Last week, 11 hunters averaged 0.8 ducks apiece.
FOUR RIVERS: 66,000 ducks, mostly mallards. Last week, 35 hunters averaged 0.8 ducks apiece.
SCHELL-OSAGE: 26,830 ducks, mostly mallards. Last week, 66 hunters averaged 1.2 ducks apiece.
GRAND PASS: 111,700 ducks, mostly mallards. Last week, 109 hunters averaged 3.3 ducks apiece.
FOUNTAIN GROVE: 50,000 ducks, mostly mallards. Last week, 97 hunters averaged 1.2 ducks apiece.
SWAN LAKE: 109,193 ducks, mostly mallards; 23,050 geese, mostly snow geese. To access the online draw, go to https://swanlake.recaccess.com/
Kansas
CHEYENNE BOTTOMS: 25,000 to 45,000 ducks, mix of species; 100,000 to 150,000 geese, mostly snow geese and white-fronted geese. Nov. 21-27, duck hunters averaged 1.2 ducks apiece; goose hunters averaged 0.1 geese apiece.
MARAIS DES CYGNES: 40,000 ducks. Nov.22-26, 273 hunters averaged 0.8 ducks apiece.
NEOSHO: 25,000 ducks, mostly mallards; 800 geese, mix of species. No weekly report.
PERRY: Low numbers.
TUTTLE CREEK: 100 ducks.
MILFORD: 3,000 ducks; 500 Canada geese.
QUIVIRA: 15,041 ducks, mostly mallards; 92,175 geese, mostly Ross’ and snow geese; 8,000 sandhill cranes. Whooping cranes present; area is closed to hunting.
MELVERN: 100 ducks.
Bruce Janssen, Special to The Star
