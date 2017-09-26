Fishing report for Sept. 28

Missouri
BULL SHOALS: 79 degrees, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: 125 Marina reports: Catfish good on cut bait using jug lines; walleyes good trolling Walleye Bandits and worm harnesses 20 to 25 feet down; smallmouth and Kentucky bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits off windy points, also on topwater baits early. Below the dam: Cotter Trout Dock reports: six to eight generators in use; trout fair to good on sculpins, red-fin minnows and crawdad tails fished close to the bottom and to the side of the main channel (for browns), or pink Power Worms, Mousetails, and garlic-scented PowerBait (for rainbows). Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: No wadable water; the Narrows has been the hot spot; grasshopper season continues, also woolly buggers,Y2Ks prince nymphs, pheasant tails, midges, San Juan worms and sowbugs.
TANEYCOMO: 50s, clear, varying generation. Outlook: Lilleys’ Landing reports: Trout good on pink Power Worms at Branson Landing; on pink Power Worms, jigs, PowerBait, pink Gulp Eggs (with enough flow) and worms at Monkey Island; on pink Power Worms and (with enough flow) on 1/8- to 3/32 -ounce sculpin or white jigs or No. 5 or No. 7 Rapalas (silver/black or rainbow are best) from Lilleys’ to Cooper Creek; on pink Power Worms under a bobber or 1/80 -ounce white, brown, black/olive or pink jigs under a float 4 to 6 feet down from Trout Hollow to Lilleys’ — later try 1/16 -ounce jigs (black or black/olive); on air-injected nightcrawlers or (when water is running) on megaworms or No. 12 gray scuds on the bottom from Fall Creek to Trout Hollow; on microjigs under a bobber from the Narrows to Fall Creek; for fly fishermen, No. 12-16 gray or brown scuds fished on bottom under an indicator.
NORFORK: 78 degrees, murky, 5 feet high. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Black bass and walleyes good on 1/4 -ounce Bink’s spoons 28 feet down off main-lake points (also try topwater baits early for bass); crappies good on 1/4 -ounce Bink’s spoons in shallows; all other species slow.
LONGVIEW: 76 degrees, 36-inch clarity, normal. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: Crappies good (but small) 10 to 15 feet down on jigs or minnows off the docks and in the coves; bass fair (but small) on crankbaits in shallows; all other species slow.
POMME DE TERRE: 80 degrees, 3 feet of clarity, normal. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: All species slow.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: 78 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Bass fair on soft plastics and jigs 15 to 20 feet down over main-lake brush piles; crappies very good on minnows or jigs off condo docks; all other species slow.
REED AREA: 70s, clear, normal. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Bluegills and redears fair on worms under a bobber; channel catfish fair on nightcrawlers and cut bait; black bass fair on soft plastics near cover; crappies fair on tube jigs and minnows near brush piles and weed beds.
STOCKTON: 78 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: White bass good trolling Shad Raps across flats in 10 to 15 feet of water; crappies good on minnows or jigs over brush piles in 15 feet of water; walleyes fair on nightcrawlers in 6 to 10 feet of water on flats and off points; catfish good on fresh shad drifted across in the flats in 7 to 15 feet of water; black bass fair on crankbaits in 6 to 10 feet of water off chunk rock banks.
JACOMO: 70s, slightly stained, near normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Largemouth bass fair on weedless jigs or swimbaits near weed beds, also on minnows around drop-offs and points; white bass fair on spoons and shad-body crankbaits where fish are chasing shad; channel catfish fair to good on liver, also good on minnows and shad; bluegills fair to good on wax worms, scented artificial baits and crickets lakewide; crappies spotty (but good-sized) over main-lake brush or under floating lights late; flatheads fair on goldfish, bluegills and extra-large minnows.
BLUE SPRINGS: 70s, slightly stained, near normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Largemouth bass fair on soft plastics around cover and minnows around drop-offs, also on topwater baits late; hybrids poor to fair jigging spoons, drifting minnows or trolling crankbaits; channel catfish good late on dip baits, shad, minnows and nightcrawlers lakewide; bluegills good on red worms, wax worms and crickets lakewide; crappies poor to fair (but small) off docks.
TABLE ROCK: 80 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Guide Bill Babler reports: Black bass good early (first two hours of daylight) on topwater baits, also poor later on dropshot rigs 30 feet down; all other species slow.
TRUMAN: 78 degrees, clarity varies, normal. Outlook: Cody’s Guide Service reports: Crappies spotty on jigs and minnows in 12 to 18 feet of water over brush; white bass fair on jigs off windy points and over humps; catfish fair on rod and reel using cut shad in 20 to 30 feet of water, also on jug lines or trotlines.
SMITHVILLE: 73 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Burton’s Bait and Tackle reports: Catfish excellent — channels on dip baits, liver and shad using rod and reel, also on goldfish, bluegills and cut bait using trotlines and limb lines, for flatheads and blues use skipjack and shad; white bass excellent on pepper spoons, inline spinners, Road Runners and Rat-L-Traps in shallow water off points; crappies good (and good-sized) on minnows under a bobber in 10 to 15 feet of water over main-lake brush piles; all other species poor.
Kansas
SHAWNEE MISSION PARK: 80 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Catfish fair to good early and late on liver; black bass and wipers fair on soft plastics or nightcrawlers; all other species slow.
KILL CREEK PARK: 78 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Bass fair on nightcrawlers or soft plastics from shoreline; crappies and panfish poor to fair early and late on jigs from shoreline; catfish fair early on liver or cut bait.
COFFEY COUNTY: 95 degrees at hot-water outlet, clear, 1/2 foot low. Outlook: Coffey County reports: All species slow. High winds have hindered access.
MELVERN: 74 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: Crappies good (but small) on minnows or dark jigs off the docks, also very good on minnows 10 to 15 feet down over brush piles west of Turkey Point Park; smallmouth bass and white bass fair on spoons and shallow-running crankbaits along shorelines and riprap, also fair in flooded timber near west end; largemouth bass fair on shallow-running crankbaits off rocky shorelines; channel catfish very good on cut bait or minnows around the docks and good in deeper water on liver, shrimp or cut shad; blue catfish very good on cut bait near the docks and on mud flats at northwest end of lake; walleyes fair on bottom bouncers or trolling in 6 to 7 feet of water on the west end.
CLINTON: 75 degrees, stained, 2 feet high. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks and Tourism reports: Catfish good drifting shad, also on dip baits, liver and nightcrawlers over bean holes; crappies fair to good (but small) on jigs (chartreuse and black are best) in timber; wipers and white bass fair to good vertical jigging north of the island and near old road bed.
POMONA: 77 degrees, fairly clear, 2 feet high. Outlook: Lighthouse Bay Marina reports: Catfish very good on nightcrawlers and Sonny’s dip bait on rod and reel and limb lines; wipers good early and late on crankbaits and spoons 10 to 15 feet down; crappies fair to good (but small) on jigs off the docks.
WILSON: Mid-70s, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Knotheads Baitshop reports: Stripers fair on slab spoons and live bait in shallow water in Hell Creek; blue catfish good (better late) on rod and reel or juglines with cut bait, live bait or minnows lakewide; channel catfish fair near Minooka Park on cut bait, minnows or shad sides; smallmouth bass good on Zoom Horny Toads (white or black) or minnows in shallow water; walleyes fair on Lazer Eye spinnerbaits in 2 to 4 feet of water around weed beds; largemouth bass good on variety of baits lakewide; white perch and white bass excellent.
PERRY: 75 degrees, stained, 2 1/2 feet high. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Channel catfish very good in 12 to 24 feet of water over bean holes on Sonny’s dip bait in Devil’s Gap area; crappies good (but often small) on jigs and minnows in 9 to 17 feet of water over brush piles in lower part of the lake, also off the docks; blue catfish good (a 35-pounder was caught this week) drifting chicken breast, shad and skipjack.
MILFORD: 75 degrees, clear, 1/2 foot high. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Wipers good on Double-W Shad Flutter spoons and Bubbas (white and chartreuse are best) in shallow water (later is better), over humps and off windy points; white bass spotty.
HILLSDALE: 76 degrees, stained, 1 foot high. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Crappies very good (but small) on jigs lakewide; channel catfish and flatheads very good on variety of baits; walleyes good on nightcrawlers to 10 to 12 feet of water off points and on flats.
LA CYGNE: 70s, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Park reports: White bass good; crappies fair; all other species slow.
GLEN ELDER: 76 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Walleyes fair trolling crankbaits in 4 to 8 feet of water in Walnut Creek area, also fair on jigs and nightcrawlers or on jigs and leeches; catfish fair to good over bean holes and drifting dip baits or shrimp over the flats between Granite Creek and the causeway; white bass very good on variety of lures and methods; black bass good early and late on topwater baits.
TUTTLE CREEK: 76 degrees, stained, 3 feet high. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Channel catfish good over bean holes on dip baits; white bass spotty; all other species slow.
WYANDOTTE: 76 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Wyandotte Boat Rental reports: Catfish good lakewide on nightcrawlers, minnows or liver; crappies spotty on jigs and minnows in 18 feet of water; black bass good (but small) on a variety of baits; bluegills good on wax worms, meal worms and crickets, also fly fishing.
EL DORADO: 70s, fairly clear, 1/2 foot low. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Crappies good on jigs in 8 to 11 feet of water in timbered creek channels; blue catfish fair to good on cut bait near flooded creek channels; channel catfish good 8 to 14 feet down over bean holes; wipers and white bass fair to good trolling crankbaits along ledges or old roads or casting soft plastics off windy points; walleyes fair trolling crankbaits over submerged roads, humps and ledges.
Bruce Janssen, Special to The Star
