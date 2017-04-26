Fishing report for April 27

FISHING
Missouri
BULL SHOALS: Upper 60s, clear, 3 feet high. Outlook: 125 Marina reports: Black bass good on various topwater lures in brushy areas; catfish very good on jug lines with cut bait. Below the dam: Cotter Trout Dock reports: Late afternoon generation on weekdays; trout fair to good on shrimp, PowerBait, small Rapalas and red/gold spoons. Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: Caddis season is waning; use Berry’s Green Butt or a partridge and orange, then switch to elk hair caddis when fish start surfacing.
TANEYCOMO: 40s, very clear, steady generation. Outlook: Lilleys’ Landing reports: Trout good on small spinners and white marabou jigs; for bait fishermen: minnows, air-injected nightcrawlers, pink Power Worms and floating PowerBait balls; water too high for fly fishing.
NORFORK: 65 degrees, clear, 4 feet low. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Stripers and hybrids excellent on topwater baits; black bass very good on creature baits near shorelines; walleyes good on 1-ounce Bink’s spoons 20 feet down.
LONGVIEW: Low 60s, 31-inch water clarity, near normal. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: All species slow.
POMME DE TERRE: 64 degrees, varying clarity, 6 feet high and rising. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: All species slow.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: 64 degrees, clear, 4 feet low. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Black bass very good on variety of baits near shorelines and docks; crappies good on Road Runners and jigs and minnows in 20 to 25 feet of water over brush; catfish fair on cut bait in 40 to 50 feet of water.
REED AREA: 63 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Crappies fair on tube jigs and minnows near brush piles and weed beds; bluegills and redears good on worms under a bobber; black bass good on plastic worms and jig-and-pigs near brush; channel catfish fair on shad sides; trout fair on PowerBaits and jigs at Coot Lake.
STOCKTON: 61 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: Crappies fair to good on jigs near spawning banks; walleyes fair on jigs and nightcrawlers off main-lake points from 2 to 20 feet down; bass fair on Wiggle Warts and soft plastics in 2 to 20 feet of water; catfish very good on nightcrawlers in creeks.
JACOMO: High 50s, stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies fair to good near the marina and off spawning banks on jigs or minnows; largemouth bass fair to good on creature baits, chatter baits and minnows near structure; white bass fair early trolling silver or white Slab Busters in coves or casting white jigs; catfish fair on nightcrawlers or cut bait in coves; bluegills fair on wax worms in rocky areas;. walleyes poor to fair slow trolling crankbaits or harnessed worms off points.
BLUE SPRINGS: High 50s, stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies fair to good on small minnows and small jigs near the marina; largemouth bass very good on spinnerbaits on the flats and on large minnows near structure; hybrids fair on large spoons near blowhole; catfish fair at night on nightcrawlers and cut bait in coves; bluegills fair on wax worms and redworms in rocky areas under overhanging trees; flatheads poor.
TABLE ROCK: 65 degrees, very clear, 4 feet high. Outlook: Guide Bill Babler reports: Black bass excellent on 3-inch Keitech swim baits (rainbow shad color has been best) casting from about 25 feet of water toward windy banks.
TRUMAN: Low 60s, varying clarity, 4 feet high. Outlook: Guide Bob Bates reports: Crappies good on jigs and minnows above Bucksaw area and on regular Swarm jigs and Bandits in 12 to 18 feet of water in trees and brush; hybrids and white bass fair on 3/4 -ounce spoons.
SMITHVILLE: 62 degrees, varying clarity, normal. Outlook: Burton’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies fair to good (some with good size) on jigs and minnows in 4 to 5 feet of water, particularly north of Highway W; catfish good on cut bait, dip bait and nightcrawlers in creeks; white bass fair on inline spinners, Road Runners, small Rat-L-Traps and crankbaits in Little Platte arm and off the dam; black bass fair; walleyes slow.
Kansas
SHAWNEE MISSION PARK: 65 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Crappies and panfish good on various artificial baits; catfish good early and late on live bait; bass good on various artificial baits; all other species slow.
KILL CREEK PARK: 62 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Trout poor to fair on PowerBait; bass fair to good on soft plastics and spinnerbaits; crappies fair to good; catfish fair late.
COFFEY COUNTY: 81 degrees at hot-water outlet, clear, normal. Outlook: Coffey County reports: Smallmouth bass excellent; wipers, drum and catfish good.
MELVERN: 61 degrees, slightly stained, 1 foot high. Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: Crappies poor on jigs and minnows; smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits and jigs; blue catfish good on cut bait; channel catfish fair (some with good size) on nightcrawlers; white bass fair on crankbaits and jigs.
CLINTON: 60 degrees, slightly stained, 1 1/2 feet high. Outlook: Clinton Marina reports: Crappies good on jigs 6 to 9 feet down lakewide; white bass good in Wakarusa River. Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Walleyes good trolling Rapalas off points.
POMONA: 59 degrees, clear, 2 feet high. Outlook: Lighthouse Bay Marina reports: Crappies fair on jigs and minnows off the docks; catfish fair; all other species slow.
WILSON: 58 degrees, varying clarity, normal. Outlook: Guide Dale Hines reports: Stripers good on bucktail jigs; white perch fair on jigs and worms; all other species slow.
PERRY: 62 degrees, murky, normal. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies good on jigs and minnows under bobbers (particularly on north end); catfish very good (fish are spawning) on nightcrawlers under a bobber in rocky areas.
MILFORD: 60 degrees, stained, 2 feet high. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Catfish good on cut bait and nightcrawlers (from Madison Creek north is best); crappies fair to good on jigs and minnows in shallow water; white bass fair to good late in rocky areas and along the dam; black bass fair lakewide.
HILLSDALE: 64 degrees, murky, normal. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Crappies fair on minnows off the docks and in shallows; catfish fair to good on live bait.
LA CYGNE: 60s, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Park reports: Largemouth bass good on soft plastics, crankbaits and spinnerbaits; crappies fair to good on jigs and minnows; blue catfish fair (but small) on cut bait and nightcrawlers.
GLEN ELDER: High 50s, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Wayne’s Sporting Goods reports: Trout good on PowerBait, salmon eggs and nightcrawlers; walleyes fair trolling with Hot ’N Tots and Flicker Shads near Campgrounds 2 and 3; smallmouth bass good on soft plastics and spinnerbaits; white bass fair on slab spoons, Roadrunners and Hot ’N Tots.
TUTTLE CREEK: 58 degrees, murky, 1 foot low. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Catfish good on cut bait and nightcrawlers (north end is best); crappies fair on jigs and minnows in shallow water lakewide (evenings are best); white bass spotty.
WYANDOTTE: 64 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Wyandotte Boat Rental reports: Crappies fair on jigs and minnows and jigs under bobbers; catfish very good in the evening on nightcrawlers and liver; black bass poor to fair (but small) on a variety of baits.
EL DORADO: 60s, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Wipers fair on crankbaits off windy points and rocky shorelines; crappies spotty on jigs and minnows 8 to 11 feet down; blue catfish very good (some with good size) on cut shad in upper end and between Boulder Bluff and Sailboat Cove; channel catfish fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait in creeks and off windy points; all other species slow.
